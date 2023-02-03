ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?

How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance

EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Spring into action, manage your risk with crop insurance

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Farming is unpredictable, with many outside forces dictating your success in the field. Since you can't control the weather, the only thing that can guarantee a yield, or indemnity in place of a yield, is crop insurance. Crop insurance can help you survive an unforeseen disaster and return your business to profitability, improve your cash flow in a down year and manage your risk.
Management Change – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
CNA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of. . Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to. expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. 83 cents. The insurance holding company posted revenue of. $3.11 billion. in the...
Study examines why consumers have confidence in making financial decisions

What instills confidence in consumers when it comes to making financial decisions?. Overall, findings in a recent study suggest that having – or not having – prior knowledge about the decision was the response most associated with confidence. Also, the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) were generally more apt to state they lack confidence in making financial decisions than other age groups.
