Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?
How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
A Majority of Americans Say They Would Buy Health Insurance From Non-insurance Companies
According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. have increased at an annual rate of 5.4% since 2019 and are expected to climb to. discovered that 94% of Americans think the cost of healthcare in the. U.S. is simply too high.(2) Based on expert analysis by IBISWorld,...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Spring into action, manage your risk with crop insurance
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Farming is unpredictable, with many outside forces dictating your success in the field. Since you can't control the weather, the only thing that can guarantee a yield, or indemnity in place of a yield, is crop insurance. Crop insurance can help you survive an unforeseen disaster and return your business to profitability, improve your cash flow in a down year and manage your risk.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
CNA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of. . Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to. expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. 83 cents. The insurance holding company posted revenue of. $3.11 billion. in the...
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
Study examines why consumers have confidence in making financial decisions
What instills confidence in consumers when it comes to making financial decisions?. Overall, findings in a recent study suggest that having – or not having – prior knowledge about the decision was the response most associated with confidence. Also, the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) were generally more apt to state they lack confidence in making financial decisions than other age groups.
The California Department of Insurance takes a consumer-first approach: Letter to the Editor
Re: " California is dangerous for insurers, but not due to fires and floods" Insurance company rate filings are a data-driven process, and each undergoes a rigorous review under a transparent set of rules established under Proposition 103 passed by. California. voters in 1988. Our staff continues to review pending...
