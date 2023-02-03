Read full article on original website
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
Genworth Announces Update to Leadership Structure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced an update to its senior leadership structure whereby it will separate the roles of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in early March. At that time,. will transition out of his current combined role of Executive Vice President,...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
Duck Creek is Proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of Verisk ELEVATE 2023
Boston , Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Verisk ELEVATE 2023 conference for insurance claims professionals. The insurtech will be highlighting its modern and multi-tenant claims solutions along with its many integrations to.
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Genworth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of. per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to. 33 cents. The financial services company posted revenue of. $1.9 billion. in the period. Its adjusted revenue was. $1.88 billion. .
Fed chair walks tightrope of acting to ease inflation fight and articulating his position
Last week, it was the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee shaping monetary policy and investor expectations. It will be the Fed’s open mouth practices at work this week. Federal Reserve. Chairman. handled his common practice of making controlled public appearances after an interest rate decision by the central...
Elon Musk is acquitted of class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors.
A San Francisco federal court on Friday acquitted Tesla CEO Elon Musk of a stock fraud class action lawsuit filed by a group of Tesla investors. As picked up by Bloomberg, Tesla shareholders filed a lawsuit against Musk, Tesla and the company's board over the messages arguing that such funding was not secured and further alluding to trading losses incurred due…
Pediatrix Medical Group 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on. to discuss results from operations for the quarter ended. . A detailed press release will be issued the morning of. February 17, 2023. before the securities markets open. The investor conference call will...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
IGI to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, on. Thursday, March 2, 2023. , after the close of the. U.S. financial markets. The results,...
With a 'nose' for corporate fraud, this trader bet against a very wealthy man
Anderson made waves when his firm, Hindenburg Research, announced that it was betting against financial instruments linked to the Adani Group- an Indian energy and infrastructure conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani, a man whose estimated net worth at the start of this year exceeded that of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Hindenburg published a…
