medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
Yes, Social Security and Medicare still need to be reformed — and soon
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced last week that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are "off the table" in negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. Medicare's trust fund is projected to run short by 2028, and Social Security will exhaust its reserves by 2034. The longer Congress puts off fixes, the more painful they will become for the 66 million…
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
Rep. Barragan Introduces Bill to Prohibit Annual Limits on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
H.R. 590. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Energy and Commerce. . The bill is...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
Rep. Garbarino Introduces Bill to Amend Title II of Social Security Act
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com.
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
When Republicans rant about ‘socialism,’ remember the Affordable Care Act
One of the greatest government success stories in a generation rarely gets much attention. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently reported a "nearly 50% increase in HealthCare.gov of since President Biden took office." CMS also reported that families who purchased insurance in the marketplace saved an average of $800 in premiums in 2022.
Student health insurance cost rises by more than $500 in last two years
University spokesperson Julia Metjian said Aetna sets the insurance prices annually, months in advance of the academic year, accounting for inflation and medical bills the company must cover, which have mounted since the start of the pandemic. Students enrolled in the health insurance plan can receive immunizations and physical examinations at the…
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
Retiring NC Medicaid director Dave Richard earned reputation for providing stability
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In a state government increasingly known for its partisanship, Medicaid director. have trusted to have North Carolinians' best interest at heart. Richard announced last week his plans to retire after nearly eight years as deputy secretary of the. N.C. Division of Medical Assistance. on. Feb. 28. .
Study examines why consumers have confidence in making financial decisions
What instills confidence in consumers when it comes to making financial decisions?. Overall, findings in a recent study suggest that having – or not having – prior knowledge about the decision was the response most associated with confidence. Also, the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) were generally more apt to state they lack confidence in making financial decisions than other age groups.
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans set to lose Medicaid benefits by April: What you need to know
For nearly 200,000 Ohioans, the end of the federal government's public health emergency for COVID-19 will likely mean the end of their Medicaid benefits. It's called an unwinding, and it basically means that a requirement for states to keep people continuously enrolled during the pandemic (even if their income changed) will come to an end on.
