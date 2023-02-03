ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genworth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of. per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to. 33 cents. The financial services company posted revenue of. $1.9 billion. in the period. Its adjusted revenue was. $1.88 billion. .
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene and Metlife

The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open down as monster jobs report rattles investors

6.30am: Focus returns to corporate earnings Wall Street is expected to open lower after stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data for January, released on Friday, rattled investors and prompted a rethink around the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.7% in Monday pre-market trading, while those for the broader S&P 500…
