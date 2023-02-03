ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd will have to pay £89m transfer fee to land Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in summer… but face battle with PSG

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly been told that they will have to pay a whopping £89million for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but face a battle with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have been keen on the 24-year-old for some time.

Man Utd have been told they will have to pay £89million for Victor Osimhen. Credit: Getty

Osimhen has helped Napoli top the Serie A, as well as beat Liverpool to top spot of Champions league Group A.

The striker has scored 15 goals across all competitions this season, with 14 of those coming in just 16 Serie A games.

According to ESPN, Osimhen will cost Man Utd £89m if they're to sign the Nigeria international in the summer.

Osimhen has two years left on his contract in Naples.

However, Osimhen's form hasn't only alerted the Red Devils as French giants PSG are also keen.

Osimhen has experience playing in France.

He scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille between 2019 and 2020, earning a £66.9m move to Napoli.

The report goes on to state that United have also been looking at a number of other striker targets.

Tottenham and England main man, Harry Kane, is also on the Red Devils' list.

Younger options such as RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic have been explored.

