‘I don’t know who the f*** you are’ – Watch Jake Paul fume after being asked what he would do if Tommy Fury wins fight

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago

JAKE PAUL was left fuming after being asked what he would do if Tommy Fury was to beat him in their fight.

The celebrity boxing rivals are finally due to settle their score on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sU6D_0kbxW6RM00
HBO's Bomani Jones clashing in an interview with Jake Paul

Paul comes into the box office bout at 6-0, but faces his first opponent with a recognised boxing record in Fury.

And the YouTuber-turned prizefighter did not take it well when probed on the prospect of losing the grudge match.

HBO's Bomani Jones asks: "After Tommy Fury, where do you go from there? Like, what happens if you lose one of these fights?"

Paul responds: "I don't plan on losing, I don't train to lose. I feel like that's probably like your mindset.

"A lot of people try to project their mindsets on me."

Jones hit back: "There ain't no projecting of a mindset, my question is, this is work because we're all surprised you keep on winning these fights.

"But if someones does beat you, how much interest stays in this?"

Paul, evidently annoyed, replied: "They won't and I'm going to be honest bro, I don't know who the f*** you are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfaY4_0kbxW6RM00

"My PR team set up this interview..."

Cutting Paul off, Jones said: "Dude, all I know about you is that people don't like you."

Jones an American journalist and radio presenter, covering all sports in the US.

Paul, 26, is finally set to get his hands on Fury, 23, after a pair of cancelled fights in the past.

Fury suffered a rib injury in December 2021 and then US visa issues last August, which has taken the two to the Middle East.

The pair officially came face to face at Wembley Arena last weekend, staring each other down for the first time.

And Paul posted online: "I saw the fear and insecurity in this boy's eyes. The truth awaits. Sunday February 26th."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDxNC_0kbxW6RM00
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury facing off Credit: GETTY

