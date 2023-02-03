Read full article on original website
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
Reports from Landmark University Add New Data to Research in Public Health (Perception among NHIS-HMO Enrolees of the Attitudes of Medical Personnel during Outpatient Care in Lagos Hospitals): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services depends on the interactions between administrators, customers, and healthcare providers.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Landmark...
Student health insurance cost rises by more than $500 in last two years
University spokesperson Julia Metjian said Aetna sets the insurance prices annually, months in advance of the academic year, accounting for inflation and medical bills the company must cover, which have mounted since the start of the pandemic. Students enrolled in the health insurance plan can receive immunizations and physical examinations at the…
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
University of Chile Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 pandemic and mental healthcare: Impact on health insurance with guaranteed universal access in Chile): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Universal health coverage (UHC) is a goal of the member states of the. United Nations. . The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on...
Sen. Cardin Introduces Bill on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
S. 109. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Finance. . The bill is cosponsored by...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme
First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Myomo, Inc. " or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in. Australia. approved a...
COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find
Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
COVID in California: Newsom confirms state won't require vaccine to attend school
California will not require children to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend schools. The move marks a reversal of Gov. Newsom's 2021 announcement that California would add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of mandated vaccinations for kids to attend school, the Associated Press reports. Now public health officials say they are no longer moving ahead with the…
The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment
When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
New Dysphagia Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at University Hospital Muenster (Costs of Post-stroke Dysphagia During Acute Hospitalization From a Health-insurance Perspective): Digestive System Diseases and Conditions – Dysphagia
-- Researchers detail new data in Digestive System Diseases and Conditions - Dysphagia. According to news reporting originating from Munster,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Oropharyngeal dysphagia is a common and complication-prone symptom after stroke and is assumed to increase medical expenses. The purpose of this study was therefore to examine acute hospitalization costs associated with post-stroke dysphagia.”
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Retiring NC Medicaid director Dave Richard earned reputation for providing stability
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In a state government increasingly known for its partisanship, Medicaid director. have trusted to have North Carolinians' best interest at heart. Richard announced last week his plans to retire after nearly eight years as deputy secretary of the. N.C. Division of Medical Assistance. on. Feb. 28. .
