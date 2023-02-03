ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Arsenal could line up at Everton as Mikel Arteta gives Thomas Partey injury update ahead of crunch Prem clash

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago
ARSENAL are sweating over the fitness of Thomas Partey as they prepare to take on Everton tomorrow.

The Premier League leaders are looking to move eight points clear at the top of the table with victory at Goodison Park.

Arsenal are hopeful Thomas Partey can start against Everton tomorrow Credit: Getty

But Mikel Arteta will be wary of a new manager bounce as Sean Dyche prepares for his first game since replacing Frank Lampard.

And the Spaniard has problems closer to home as question marks remain over the fitness of key midfielder Partey.

The Ghana star was forced at half-time with a rib injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to title rivals Man City.

MRI results confirmed Partey had not suffered a serious setback, with Gunners insiders confident of an instant return to the XI.

But the ace was not seen at training on Thursday, and Arteta admitted that Partey’s availability remains touch and go.

Arteta said: “Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see today how he comes in and if he’s able to train with the team or not and we’ll make a decision on that.

“He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual.

“But hopefully he will be fine.”

Arsenal are unlikely to risk any changes if possible

If Partey is OK, he is extremely likely to continue in the heart of the side with Granit Xhaka.

But if he is ruled out, there will be an instant debut for deadline day signing Jorginho.

The former Chelsea vice-captain was snapped up for just £12million and will be desperate to make his mark on the field.

Aside from that doubt, it should be business as usual for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale will continue in goal, with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defence.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of options if he feels he can get away with rotating his side

As for the front four, Arteta is unlikely to stray from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

But the Spaniard does have some cards up his sleeve should he feel the need to rotate against Everton, who are joint-bottom of the Premier League.

New January arrivals Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior would love to feature against the Toffees.

And there are also strong defensive options in Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney.

Elsewhere, the likes of Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira could end up making an impact from the bench.

But Arsenal are without injured quartet Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Mo Elneny and Reiss Nelson.

The Gunners also loaned out Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga on deadline day, which could see one or two youngsters secure spots on the bench.

