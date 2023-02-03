Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?
How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs. on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the most impactful health care bill since the Affordable Care Act because it works...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
Student health insurance cost rises by more than $500 in last two years
University spokesperson Julia Metjian said Aetna sets the insurance prices annually, months in advance of the academic year, accounting for inflation and medical bills the company must cover, which have mounted since the start of the pandemic. Students enrolled in the health insurance plan can receive immunizations and physical examinations at the…
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Study examines why consumers have confidence in making financial decisions
What instills confidence in consumers when it comes to making financial decisions?. Overall, findings in a recent study suggest that having – or not having – prior knowledge about the decision was the response most associated with confidence. Also, the youngest respondents (18-29 years old) were generally more apt to state they lack confidence in making financial decisions than other age groups.
Yes, Social Security and Medicare still need to be reformed — and soon
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced last week that cuts to Social Security and Medicare are "off the table" in negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. Medicare's trust fund is projected to run short by 2028, and Social Security will exhaust its reserves by 2034. The longer Congress puts off fixes, the more painful they will become for the 66 million…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0