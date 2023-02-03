Read full article on original website
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
Patent Issued for Verification of caller identification using application (USPTO 11558502): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Howell, Michael W. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11558502 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Phone companies can detect a phone number, if it is identified, of an incoming call and display the phone number to the user. Some users will store phone numbers in a list of contacts on their device, and their device can then display a business or other name associated with the phone number. Unfortunately, scammers and spoofers can send phone numbers, names, and/or location information through the phone system that can identify the call as originating from a different business and/or location. Therefore, users may answer the phone because they believe that they are receiving a legitimate call from a known business. Users may provide private and/or personal information to the caller that can result in fraud or identify theft.
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants UnitedHealth Group, AIA, Prudential, AIG, Zurich: Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title " Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global...
Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene and Metlife
The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
Rep. Barragan Introduces Bill to Prohibit Annual Limits on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
H.R. 590. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Energy and Commerce. . The bill is...
IGI to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, on. Thursday, March 2, 2023. , after the close of the. U.S. financial markets. The results,...
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
Product Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Allianz, gibl.in, HDFC Ergo
The Global Product Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Product Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. The Global Product Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and...
Pediatrix Medical Group 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on. to discuss results from operations for the quarter ended. . A detailed press release will be issued the morning of. February 17, 2023. before the securities markets open. The investor conference call will...
Duck Creek is Proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of Verisk ELEVATE 2023
Boston , Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Verisk ELEVATE 2023 conference for insurance claims professionals. The insurtech will be highlighting its modern and multi-tenant claims solutions along with its many integrations to.
