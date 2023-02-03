Read full article on original website
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
Genworth Announces Update to Leadership Structure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced an update to its senior leadership structure whereby it will separate the roles of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in early March. At that time,. will transition out of his current combined role of Executive Vice President,...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
HealthTrio Partners with OptMyCare for Predictive Analytics
Enabling providers and payors to have greater insights to their most at risk populations. , an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for health plans, third-party administrators, and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations, and OptMyCare, a healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics SaaS platform that provides risk stratification and mitigation outputs to risk-bearing entities, today announced their partnership.
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants UnitedHealth Group, AIA, Prudential, AIG, Zurich: Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title " Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
GeoBlue® Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue announced its 25th anniversary as the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. Incorporated in. February 1997. , the company, then known as. Highway to Health. , began with a mission to help. U.S. -based...
Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?
How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
Spring into action, manage your risk with crop insurance
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Farming is unpredictable, with many outside forces dictating your success in the field. Since you can't control the weather, the only thing that can guarantee a yield, or indemnity in place of a yield, is crop insurance. Crop insurance can help you survive an unforeseen disaster and return your business to profitability, improve your cash flow in a down year and manage your risk.
Pediatrix Medical Group 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on. to discuss results from operations for the quarter ended. . A detailed press release will be issued the morning of. February 17, 2023. before the securities markets open. The investor conference call will...
