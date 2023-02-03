ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications

EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
InsuranceNewsNet

Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
InsuranceNewsNet

BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
InsuranceNewsNet

Genworth Announces Update to Leadership Structure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced an update to its senior leadership structure whereby it will separate the roles of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) in early March. At that time,. will transition out of his current combined role of Executive Vice President,...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
InsuranceNewsNet

Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience

The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
UTAH STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
InsuranceNewsNet

HealthTrio Partners with OptMyCare for Predictive Analytics

Enabling providers and payors to have greater insights to their most at risk populations. , an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for health plans, third-party administrators, and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations, and OptMyCare, a healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics SaaS platform that provides risk stratification and mitigation outputs to risk-bearing entities, today announced their partnership.
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants UnitedHealth Group, AIA, Prudential, AIG, Zurich: Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title " Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global...
InsuranceNewsNet

Management Change – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

GeoBlue® Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue announced its 25th anniversary as the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. Incorporated in. February 1997. , the company, then known as. Highway to Health. , began with a mission to help. U.S. -based...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Self-training machine-learning system for generating and providing action recommendations (USPTO 11557220): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11557220, is. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. (. Minnetonka, Minnesota. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
InsuranceNewsNet

Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth

The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
InsuranceNewsNet

Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?

How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
InsuranceNewsNet

Spring into action, manage your risk with crop insurance

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Farming is unpredictable, with many outside forces dictating your success in the field. Since you can't control the weather, the only thing that can guarantee a yield, or indemnity in place of a yield, is crop insurance. Crop insurance can help you survive an unforeseen disaster and return your business to profitability, improve your cash flow in a down year and manage your risk.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy