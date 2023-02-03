Read full article on original website
Related
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain. Daniel J. Sheehan IV will be transitioning out of his current role of Executive. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer in early. March 2023. but will remain with...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Brad Rhodes: How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?
How does an irrevocable life insurance trust work?. "The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy." Created to own and control, a life insurance policy for while the insured person is alive, an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is a sometimes recommended by estate and planners. ILITs also manage and distribute proceeds from a policy when an insured person dies.
A Majority of Americans Say They Would Buy Health Insurance From Non-insurance Companies
According to projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. have increased at an annual rate of 5.4% since 2019 and are expected to climb to. discovered that 94% of Americans think the cost of healthcare in the. U.S. is simply too high.(2) Based on expert analysis by IBISWorld,...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene and Metlife
The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
GeoBlue® Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue announced its 25th anniversary as the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. Incorporated in. February 1997. , the company, then known as. Highway to Health. , began with a mission to help. U.S. -based...
Rep. Barragan Introduces Bill to Prohibit Annual Limits on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
H.R. 590. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Energy and Commerce. . The bill is...
Duck Creek is Proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of Verisk ELEVATE 2023
Boston , Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Verisk ELEVATE 2023 conference for insurance claims professionals. The insurtech will be highlighting its modern and multi-tenant claims solutions along with its many integrations to.
MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme
First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Myomo, Inc. " or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in. Australia. approved a...
Pediatrix Medical Group 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on. to discuss results from operations for the quarter ended. . A detailed press release will be issued the morning of. February 17, 2023. before the securities markets open. The investor conference call will...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
HealthTrio Partners with OptMyCare for Predictive Analytics
Enabling providers and payors to have greater insights to their most at risk populations. , an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for health plans, third-party administrators, and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations, and OptMyCare, a healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics SaaS platform that provides risk stratification and mitigation outputs to risk-bearing entities, today announced their partnership.
As pandemic-era Medicaid provisions lapse, millions in U.S. approach a coverage cliff
The Pete T. Cenarrusa state office building in Boise, the longtime headquarters for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Division of Medicaid. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Mountain Sun)States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of…
Reports from Landmark University Add New Data to Research in Public Health (Perception among NHIS-HMO Enrolees of the Attitudes of Medical Personnel during Outpatient Care in Lagos Hospitals): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Research findings on public health are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The quality of healthcare services depends on the interactions between administrators, customers, and healthcare providers.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Landmark...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0