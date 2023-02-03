ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

By Edgar Glimpses
 4 days ago
Annual Information Form (for the year ended December 31, 2022)

Canadian Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (Incorporated by Reference) (Incorporated by Reference) Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Interest of Management and Others in Material Transactions. 27. Transfer Agent and Registrar. 28. Material Contracts. 29. Interests of Experts. 31. Additional Information. 32. Glossary of Terms. 33. Schedule A - Intercorporate...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Glossary of Selected Terms – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. The following measures are used by the Company's management to evaluate performance against historical results and establish targets on a consolidated basis. A number of these measures are components of net income or the balance sheet but, in some cases, are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in.
Brookfield Reinsurance to Acquire Argo in $1.1 Billion Transaction

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX:BNRE) and. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance will acquire Argo in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion. , Chief...
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure

GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
Marine Cargo Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth by 2030 : Chubb, AGCS, Marsh: Stay up to date with Marine Cargo Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TIBA,
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience

The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
UTAH STATE
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Hub For Automated Recovery After A Critical Event In Shared Mobility Services”, for Approval (USPTO 20230013317): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gutsell,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the shared mobility industry, accidents can be a persistent problem. Drivers operating a vehicle for a shared mobility service (e.g., ride sharing services, courier network services (CNS), microtransit services, ride sourcing services, scooter sharing services, alternative transit services, bike sharing services, etc.) may be worried about the consequences of their vehicle facing an accident or other incident (e.g., a critical event). For example, the driver may be concerned about safety, how much the critical event would cost the driver, how the critical event may affect the driver’s rating, and/or whether the driver may end up in a lawsuit as a result of the critical event. Furthermore, a driver may worry about his or her own financial security (e.g., income) in light of the potentially debilitating costs incurred by an accident or incident to the driver’s vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration

New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
Patent Issued for Method and system for integrating online sales of consumer products with the sale of corresponding insurance (USPTO 11556996): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11556996, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Today, customers purchase a variety of products through online retailers. For example, a customer may purchase vehicles, homes, jewelry, electronics, machinery, etc., online. Insurance for these products may also be purchased online, but customers purchase insurance policies separately from the product for which they provide coverage. For example, a customer may purchase a car online through a dealership website. However, the customer must purchase insurance coverage for the car through an additional service, resulting in a time consuming and inconvenient process, particularly in situations where purchasing insurance for the product is mandatory (e.g., auto insurance in some states).”
ILLINOIS STATE
Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Ebix, Acturis, Oracle: Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Life Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Duck Creek Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

BOSTON , Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announced the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
