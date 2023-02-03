FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Read full article on original website
SELECTQUOTE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and result of operations together with our condensed consolidated financial statements and footnotes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical information, this discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about our industry, business and future financial results. Please refer to a discussion of the Company's forward-looking statements and associated risks in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2022 Annual Report. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed below. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report and in Part II, Item 1A hereof.
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On February 7, 2023 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three months and year ended. December 31, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
Progressive's Ziegler Elected Chair Of IIHS Board Of Directors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , general manager of personal lines at Progressive Insurance , has been elected chair of the. Board of Directors for 2023. Ziegler takes over from. , president and chief executive officer of. PEMCO. , who remains on the Board. "The mission of preventing traffic deaths...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Whatcom auto broker settles federal fraud lawsuit for nearly half a million dollars
Feb. 7—A Blaine auto broker and importer and the U.S. Department of Justice have settled a lawsuit alleging the auto broker lied about the value of vehicles it was importing in order to pay lower import fees, according to a Tuesday DOJ news release. BidBuy Auctions LLC. has agreed...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Hub For Automated Recovery After A Critical Event In Shared Mobility Services”, for Approval (USPTO 20230013317): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Gutsell,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the shared mobility industry, accidents can be a persistent problem. Drivers operating a vehicle for a shared mobility service (e.g., ride sharing services, courier network services (CNS), microtransit services, ride sourcing services, scooter sharing services, alternative transit services, bike sharing services, etc.) may be worried about the consequences of their vehicle facing an accident or other incident (e.g., a critical event). For example, the driver may be concerned about safety, how much the critical event would cost the driver, how the critical event may affect the driver’s rating, and/or whether the driver may end up in a lawsuit as a result of the critical event. Furthermore, a driver may worry about his or her own financial security (e.g., income) in light of the potentially debilitating costs incurred by an accident or incident to the driver’s vehicle.
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
The Hartford To Participate In The BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference On Feb. 14
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. A webcast of the fireside chat with Swift and Costello will be available along with a replay, for at least 30 days following the event, athttps://ir.thehartford.com. About The. Hartford. The. Hartford. is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and...
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Industry Veterans Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito as Senior Executive Vice Presidents
NEW YORK , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, has hired. and. , two highly experienced title insurance executives whose combined industry experience spans almost 40 years. "Steve and Jimmy worked here...
Danielle Chaplick Joins Risk Strategies Consulting as Managing Director
BOSTON , Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that. as Managing Director. Chaplick will be responsible for supporting the overall national growth and client service strategy through key business development initiatives and business model streamlining. Risk...
Glossary of Selected Terms – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. The following measures are used by the Company's management to evaluate performance against historical results and establish targets on a consolidated basis. A number of these measures are components of net income or the balance sheet but, in some cases, are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in.
Genworth 4Q22 Earnings Summary Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements. This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the company's future business and financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements the company makes relating to potential dividends or share repurchases; future retuof capital by.
MSIG Singapore Partners with Fermion to Combat Motor Insurance Fraud with Advanced AI Technology
TrueSight Fraud Intelligence enables insurers to accurately identify motor insurance scams as they occur, mitigating the opportunity for fraud. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading general insurer MSIG Singapore has entered a partnership with Fermion to implement an advanced artificial intelligence tool, TrueSight Fraud Intelligence, developed to combat motor insurance fraud. "The sheer...
Study Results from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University Broaden Understanding of Risk Management (Methodology for Economic Analysis of Highly Uncertain Innovative Projects of Improbability Type): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators publish new report on risk management. According to news reporting out of Peter the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Modern conditions for real investment are generally associated with increasing uncertainty, which is even more relevant when evaluating innovative projects.”. Funders for this research include. The Ministry of...
Patent Issued for Telematics service detection and action messaging based on machine learning for assisting car sharing platform (USPTO 11556949): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross, Ryan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
SEC Charges Former Advisor For Fraudulently Using Client Assets As Collateral
A Pennsylvania- based investment advisor raised more than $200 million in illicit loan proceeds by pledging millions in advisory assets as collateral without clients’ permission, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.. The SEC filed the complaint against Joshua W. Coleman, a former advisor and founder of Vesta Advisors in North Wales, Penn., which…
