ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Conor Garland could be a useful option for the Leafs in their middle-six

It feels inevitable that the Leafs are going to make a trade or two to help make their team better leading up to the trade deadline. Timo Meier and Ryan O’Reilly seem to be the popular picks whom fans want to see make a move. The likes of Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, and Vladislav Gavrikov have been connected to Toronto via rumours in recent weeks. And given that Kyle Dubas does not reveal much to the press regarding his plans, perhaps there is a player no one is thinking of that ends up being the target.
Yardbarker

Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands

Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination

The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects That Could Be Dangled In Potential Trades

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to acquire top-end talent and picks to build for a better future, and sacrificing veterans might not be their only means to achieving that goal. As it stands right now, the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool has a significant amount of depth, but lacks quantity when...
NHL

Penguins have been very inconsistent, Hextall says

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming out of the All-Star break currently in a Stanley Cup Playoff position, but general manager Ron Hextall said that the team's inconsistencies may force him to make an upgrade prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. Pittsburgh (24-16-9) is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kraken acquire defenseman Jaycob Megna from Sharks

Megna, 30, played 48 games this season for the Sharks. He scored one goal and 12 points with a +6 rating. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner was ranked 27th on Frank Seravalli’s most recent trade targets board. Megna played most of the season on the top pairing with Erik Karlsson....
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy