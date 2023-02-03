Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Yardbarker
Conor Garland could be a useful option for the Leafs in their middle-six
It feels inevitable that the Leafs are going to make a trade or two to help make their team better leading up to the trade deadline. Timo Meier and Ryan O’Reilly seem to be the popular picks whom fans want to see make a move. The likes of Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, and Vladislav Gavrikov have been connected to Toronto via rumours in recent weeks. And given that Kyle Dubas does not reveal much to the press regarding his plans, perhaps there is a player no one is thinking of that ends up being the target.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
Here's What Spencer Dinwiddie Tweeted After Getting Traded
Spencer Dinwiddie sent out a tweet after he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Brooklyn Nets.
Red Sox's Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Draws MVP Comparison As Stock Rises
Boston Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was a highly-anticipated draft prospect and has lived up to the hype so far.
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
Penguins general manager Ron Hextall looks to improve but with limited salary cap space
Leading up to his first two trade deadlines as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Hextall had a pretty consistent message: He was happy with the roster he had at his disposal. “I like our team,” Hextall said on April 7, 2021. “I like our depth. … I like...
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Yardbarker
NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands
Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination
The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects That Could Be Dangled In Potential Trades
The Montreal Canadiens are looking to acquire top-end talent and picks to build for a better future, and sacrificing veterans might not be their only means to achieving that goal. As it stands right now, the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool has a significant amount of depth, but lacks quantity when...
NHL
Penguins have been very inconsistent, Hextall says
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming out of the All-Star break currently in a Stanley Cup Playoff position, but general manager Ron Hextall said that the team's inconsistencies may force him to make an upgrade prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. Pittsburgh (24-16-9) is...
Yardbarker
Kraken acquire defenseman Jaycob Megna from Sharks
Megna, 30, played 48 games this season for the Sharks. He scored one goal and 12 points with a +6 rating. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner was ranked 27th on Frank Seravalli’s most recent trade targets board. Megna played most of the season on the top pairing with Erik Karlsson....
Yardbarker
Canucks debut new lines at practice in Newark, Tocchet announces alternate captains
The Canucks’ hiatus during the All-Star break didn’t feel like much of a break at all. Not for fans, not for the folks who cover this team, and not for a handful of players on the team, at the very least. Since their last game, the Canucks traded...
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
Boston recently made another depth move
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
Comments / 0