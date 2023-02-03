Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Tennessee now knows how Alabama plans to counter the Vols’ up-tempo offense
Every fan of the Tennessee Vols likely knew that Alabama head coach Nick Saban would make some changes this offseason after the Crimson Tide lost to UT for the first time since 2006. And fans knew those changes would, to some extent, revolve around stopping Tennessee’s up-tempo offense. The...
atozsports.com
What the Titans told Jeffery Simmons about his contract
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a likely candidate for a well earned contract extension this offseason. Simmons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023 as an established star on Tennessee’s defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Simmons has recorded 16 sacks, 108 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, and 13 passes defended. He has also received Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons.
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
atozsports.com
Why the recruiting violation that happened under Josh Heupel at Tennessee this season isn’t a big deal
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported on Monday morning that a Tennessee Vols assistant coach committed a recruiting violation related to the NCAA transfer portal this past season. According to KNS, an unnamed Tennessee assistant committed a Level III violation by communicating with a high school coach about a player at...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols fans can officially start dreaming about Peyton Manning’s son playing for Tennessee
Tennessee Vols fans can officially start thinking about the next Manning that could be wearing Orange and White. Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, turns 12 this spring, so he still has quite a few years before he’ll be going through the recruiting process, but he already has the look of a future SEC quarterback.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans faced with critical decisions to make on Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans offensive line was an absolute mess in 2022. As the team gets ready to clear cap space, new general manager Ran Carthon has to make tough decisions on left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Nate Davis. No small task. Lewan played in only...
