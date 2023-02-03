Rhuigi Villaseñor injected an off-handed sensuality and West Coast swagger into his Bally debut last September with dashing results; it was a finessed showing punctuated by him coming out for his bow in a very grown-up double-breasted pinstripe suit. For his own label’s fall collection last night in LA, he was in a more familiar mode, toying with archetypes of his youth, specifically the style of fashion iconoclasts Pharrell and Gwen Stefani in the early-aughts, hip-hop, and vintage shopping.

