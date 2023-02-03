Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
Rhuigi Villaseñor injected an off-handed sensuality and West Coast swagger into his Bally debut last September with dashing results; it was a finessed showing punctuated by him coming out for his bow in a very grown-up double-breasted pinstripe suit. For his own label’s fall collection last night in LA, he was in a more familiar mode, toying with archetypes of his youth, specifically the style of fashion iconoclasts Pharrell and Gwen Stefani in the early-aughts, hip-hop, and vintage shopping.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Drops the Winston Collection
While surprising the golf world with unexpected collaborations of late with adidas and Girl Skateboards, Malbon Golf has shown an ability to focus on multiple things at once. And the new Winston Collection is evidence of that, as the LA brand follows up on the recent Morning Mist and First Frost offerings.
luxesource.com
This Artist Uses Luminous Color Palettes To Tell A Delicate Story
For Malaysian-born, Denver-based artist AOTH (acronym for Apple of the Hour), early careers in interior and architectural design as well as photography provided the creative and technical underpinnings for a new pursuit: painting. Luxe met the artist to learn more. You refer to your style as romanticism. Why? When I...
hypebeast.com
Eastpak Reconnects with UNDERCOVER for an Expansive Range of Bags
Jun Takahashi and his iconic Japanese streetwear label UNDERCOVER has once again come together with the staple American backpack brand, Eastpak, for another expansive CHAOS/BALANCE range of bags. Different from the previous collection, which arrived last August, this capsule focuses on camouflage as opposed to solid colors. Made for the...
Comments / 0