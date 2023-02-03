Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Richard DaSilva, 79
MARION – Richard B. DaSilva, 79, of Marion died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River after a brief illness. He was the husband of Jean (Rogers) DaSilva. Born in Wareham, Mr. DaSilva was the son of the late Henrique and Laura (Barros) DaSilva. Mr....
theweektoday.com
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76, was born December 13, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred and Agnes Cardoza. Richard was a resident of Wareham, MA, and graduated from Wareham High School in 1964. Richard served in the United States Air Force for four years, including the Vietnam...
theweektoday.com
Thomas Edward Stonefield, 74
Thomas Edward Stonefield, 74, born and raised in Onset, MA, passed away from a heart condition on January 30, 2023, at his home in Bedford, NH. Loving husband of 52 years to Antionette (Guardabascio) Stonefield, father of Stephanie Sudderth, Suzanne Stonefield, and Tess Stonefield, and Papa to Stella Merrill Sudderth.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
theweektoday.com
Yvonne D. Haitsma, 79
Yvonne D. Haitsma died suddenly and unexpectedly at the Wareham YMCA on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 79. No further information is available at this time. The family asks for complete and total privacy during this time of grief. For further details see the Wareham Village Funeral Home’s...
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Brockton on Saturday
A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Brockton gas station on Saturday. The winning ticket, which was from the game “Mass Cash,” was sold at Speedway and was the highest lottery prize won in the state on Saturday. The next-highest prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her three children
32-year-old Lindsay Clancy is set for arraignment Tuesday in Plymouth District Court for the deaths of her three children.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Avon
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Eastern Massachusetts is substantially more wealthy. The seven-figure award was won from the “HIT $500” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at A-1 Market on 85 East Main St. in Avon on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
theweektoday.com
Nomination papers available for Marion town election
MARION — Nomination papers for the May 12, 2023 Town Election are now available in the Marion Town Clerk’s Office. Open positions include: Two positions on the Board of Assessors, Board of Health, Select Board, Marion School Committee, Old Rochester Regional School Committee, three positions on the Open Space Acquisition Commission, and three positions on Planning Board.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
Comments / 0