Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
theweektoday.com
Old Rochester teachers awarded grants for classrooms, projects
MATTAPOISETT — Four teachers in the Old Rochester Regional School district were awarded with grants to pursue projects, supplement classes and improve extracurricular activities. During a Feb. 6 meeting of the Old Rochester Regional Joint School Committee, four grants totaling $1,846 were approved by the committee. “This is an...
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
Mattapoisett’s First Mexican Eatery Has Arrived and it’s Giving Folks Something to ‘Taco’ Bout
Great news for Mattapoisett as a new food truck is bringing Mexican food to the area. Megan St. John, 35, of Fairhaven is kicking off her first culinary journey with a Mexican food truck called What The Taco. What The Taco opened Feb. 6 in the parking lot of Mahoney's...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
theweektoday.com
SUPPORT THE WAREHAM LAND TRUST AS YOU SHOP!
Stop & Shop’s GIVE BACK Community Bag program has chosen the Wareham Land Trust as the spotlighted local non-profit for the month of March. For every “Give Back” reusable bag (located by the self-scan checkout) that you purchase for $2.50, $1.00 will be donated to the Wareham Land Trust. While the non-profits cycle monthly throughout the year, you can select any local non-profit (including the WLT) if you get a bag at any time during year by using the website and code on the bag’s tag within 7 days of purchase.
theweektoday.com
Marion resident launches literary magazine
MARION — South Coast writers and poets will have a new place to publish their work this spring. “Sippizine,” an online literary review, will feature short form essays fiction, poetry, photography, visual and video art. “It’s an idea that wouldn’t go away,” said Alanna Nelson, Sippizine founder...
theweektoday.com
Yvonne D. Haitsma, 79
Yvonne D. Haitsma died suddenly and unexpectedly at the Wareham YMCA on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 79. No further information is available at this time. The family asks for complete and total privacy during this time of grief. For further details see the Wareham Village Funeral Home’s...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town Against Racism to hold story walk
MATTAPOISETT — Tri-Town Against Racism and the Mattapoisett Land Trust have teamed up to celebrate Black History with a story walk of the book Black is a Rainbow Color, by Angela Joy and illustrated by Ekua Holmes. The opening reception for the walk is on Saturday Feb. 11 at...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
theweektoday.com
Seventh annual chili cook-off brings heat, flavor to Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT — Everyone has a different idea about what makes a good chili. Some like it hot, while others say there needs to be a perfect balance of flavor and spice. At the Reservation Golf Club’s seventh-annual chili cook-off on Sunday, Feb. 5, there was a chili for everyone.
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
capeandislands.org
Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries
BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
theweektoday.com
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76, was born December 13, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred and Agnes Cardoza. Richard was a resident of Wareham, MA, and graduated from Wareham High School in 1964. Richard served in the United States Air Force for four years, including the Vietnam...
theweektoday.com
Making friends with the pack: OutHounds adventure hike
Mattapoisett— Essie the German Shepherd could not decide whether she wanted to lead the pack or stay behind to take a headcount during the OutHounds Adventure and Buzzards Bay Coalition training hike on Sunday, Feb.5. Carol Lawton, Essie’s owner, explained that her dog was acting on her natural instinct...
