2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare
In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 3.79% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.64% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 1.75% year-to-date. Combined, D and SRE make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
State Street Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.90MM shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). This represents 5.21% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 61.49MM shares and 6.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Bay Pond Partners Cuts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Fintel reports that Bay Pond Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.16MM shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 5.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 2.42MM shares and 5.22% of the company, a...
Zilka Yahal Cuts Stake in Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
Fintel reports that Zilka Yahal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.76MM shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 19.14MM shares and 19.50% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Agman Investments Cuts Stake in Potbelly (PBPB)
Fintel reports that Agman Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB). This represents 8.48% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 9.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
State Street Increases Position in CNX Resources (CNX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.99MM shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX). This represents 6.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.27MM shares and 5.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Should Value Investors Select Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
BlackRock Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.99MM shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.41MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Bigger Capital Fund L P Increases Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
Fintel reports that Bigger Capital Fund L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an...
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%
In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $22.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.84% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.23% in the "REITs" category.
This is Why Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a Great Dividend Stock
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Ares Capital Corporation ARCC may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable...
