England vs Scotland- Six Nations: How to watch, when is it and who will be playing

This year's Six Nations begins on Saturday, with rugby fans across Europe looking forward to the 2023 instalment.

England, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy and Scotland will all be in action once again.

Holders France will be looking to make it back-to-back Six Nations wins for the first time since 2007.

As for England , Steve Borthwick has replaced Eddie Jones and a first Six Nations title since 2020 would be the perfect start for the new head coach.

With the Six Nations due to get underway on Saturday afternoon, Wales and Ireland will go head-to-head in the first match.

England will play their first match at home to bitter rivals Scotland on Saturday, February 4.

Sportsmail breaks down everything you need to know about England’s first Six Nations showdown against Scotland.

When is England vs Scotland?

England will begin their 2023 Six Nations campaign against rivals Scotland on Saturday, February 4, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

Since the Six Nations were formed back in 2000, Scotland have only beaten England six times, with only one win coming in England.

Steve Borthwick’s England have historically enjoyed playing against Scotland, but have lost the last two in the Six Nations.

Where will England vs Scotland take place?

The showdown between England and Scotland is set to take place at Twickenham in London.

Despite England’s great record in the Six Nations against Scotland, they have not defeated this weekend’s opponents in England since 2017.

The two last met in England at the Six Nations back in 2022, with Scotland winning the showdown 20-17 .

How to watch England vs Scotland

Tickets for Twickenham are hard to come by but don't worry rugby fans, you can watch the game from the comfort of your own home or in a packed pub.

The game is set to kick-off at 4.45pm and will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Sportsmail will also be covering the game live, so you can keep up to date with everything that happens right here.

What's been said in the build-up?

After a disappointing 2022, Borthwick is hoping to kick things off with a big win this weekend.

‘I know we have got to deliver on the pitch and I am expecting us to deliver on the pitch as we grow as a team,’ said Borthwick.

‘One thing we would ask is, we have got a lot of work to do, and we want the crowd with us and I think they are going to be.

‘Not one player can add more than the home crowd can add. When they talk about being the 16th man, the crowd is worth more than a player.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, meanwhile, believes his team have the necessary character to thrive in the Twickenham cauldron.

‘If it is noisy and intimidating then we’ve got to just keep our control,’ said Townsend.

‘If we want to be the team that we believe we can be, then a noisy atmosphere is just another thing that we’ve got to take on.

Who will be playing?

With Dan Kelly ruled out of the showdown with Scotland, Steve Borthwick has had to think about who will be in his line-up ahead of the Six Nations opener.

Both coaches named their line-ups ahead of Saturday's fixture earlier this week.

England team to face Scotland: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Ben Curry, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ollie Lawrence, 23. Anthony Watson

Scotland team to face England: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris