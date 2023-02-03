Read full article on original website
ukenreport.com
First Sidewalks Emerge for Carver Tract Community
CARVER TRACT – For the first time in more than 70 years, Carver Tract, a county unincorporated community located between the cities of Indio and Coachella, now has sidewalks. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 certified the completion of the Carver Tract Sidewalk Safety Improvement...
12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA
You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
thelog.com
A Southern California Fishing Guide with Something for Everyone
Southern California has picturesque landscapes where you can wake up by the beach and go to bed in the snow. The many different accessible landscapes make for not only great fishing, but they accommodate several different styles of fishing. Here are our recommendations for the best fishing spots in Southern California.
travellemming.com
41 Things to Do in California with Kids in 2023 (By a Local)
There are so many things to do in California with kids that a single trip to this sunny west coast state barely scratches the surface. I spent my childhood in California, exploring all of the coolest kid-friendly attractions, and have put the best ones on this ultimate list. The amount of entertaining, kid-friendly attractions is tenfold, from fun theme parks to hands-on museums, play parks, and more. So many of the best things to do in California are kid-friendly.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Visit California State Parks for free in 2023
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth-graders can obtain a California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation
Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
californiaglobe.com
The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon
As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
New bill could repeal lowrider cruising in California
After years of fighting to repeal the ban in National City, our local assembly member David Alvarez introduced AB 436.
ukenreport.com
Brian Conley to Chair Winter Park Authority
PALM SPRINGS — Brian E. Conley, retired educator and public servant, has been elected 2023 Chairperson of the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, governing body of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Conley was appointed to the Authority by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2018. Conley has spent...
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Splurge on a hot tub hotel room for Valentine's Day
In the mood for a steamy getaway?
ukenreport.com
Military Banners Emerge in City of Indio
INDIO — Military banners honoring hometown veterans and active-duty military personnel are flying high in this community bearing the names and photos of local heroes. So far, about 10 banners are displayed, Councilmember Glenn Miller told Uken Report. The military banner program is designed “to honor our veterans and...
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
KABC
California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.
(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
