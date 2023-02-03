ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

ukenreport.com

First Sidewalks Emerge for Carver Tract Community

CARVER TRACT – For the first time in more than 70 years, Carver Tract, a county unincorporated community located between the cities of Indio and Coachella, now has sidewalks. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 certified the completion of the Carver Tract Sidewalk Safety Improvement...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
107.3 KFFM

12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA

You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelog.com

A Southern California Fishing Guide with Something for Everyone

Southern California has picturesque landscapes where you can wake up by the beach and go to bed in the snow. The many different accessible landscapes make for not only great fishing, but they accommodate several different styles of fishing. Here are our recommendations for the best fishing spots in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

41 Things to Do in California with Kids in 2023 (By a Local)

There are so many things to do in California with kids that a single trip to this sunny west coast state barely scratches the surface. I spent my childhood in California, exploring all of the coolest kid-friendly attractions, and have put the best ones on this ultimate list. The amount of entertaining, kid-friendly attractions is tenfold, from fun theme parks to hands-on museums, play parks, and more. So many of the best things to do in California are kid-friendly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Visit California State Parks for free in 2023

California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth-graders can obtain a California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs

The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon

As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ukenreport.com

Brian Conley to Chair Winter Park Authority

PALM SPRINGS — Brian E. Conley, retired educator and public servant, has been elected 2023 Chairperson of the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, governing body of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Conley was appointed to the Authority by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2018. Conley has spent...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
ukenreport.com

Military Banners Emerge in City of Indio

INDIO — Military banners honoring hometown veterans and active-duty military personnel are flying high in this community bearing the names and photos of local heroes. So far, about 10 banners are displayed, Councilmember Glenn Miller told Uken Report. The military banner program is designed “to honor our veterans and...
INDIO, CA
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE

