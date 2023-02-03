ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

dupanthers.com

Panthers defeated on the road by Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. - The Panther women's tennis team made a short trip down into Charger country for a non-conference match against Hillsdale College on Sunday. The team could not make it a perfect weekend after Friday's win over Aquinas with a 6-1 loss moving them to 3-2 this season. Hillsdale played once during the fall and this was their first match of 2023 and improved to 1-1 overall.
HILLSDALE, MI
dupanthers.com

Divers impress at GVSU Invitational

ALLENDALE, Mich. - The Davenport divers were able to attend the Grand Valley State Diving Invitational on Saturday at the GVSU Pool. Dylan Theisen broke the one-meter, 11-dive school record placing first with 468.37 and made the cut for nationals in the process. Emily Bolt was able to place second in the women's one-meter, six-optionals with 251.92 points. Lacey Mirandette finished fourth in the same event with 247.64 points. Lexi Mirandette in the three-meter, six-optionals won the event with 281.25 points.
ALLENDALE, MI

