ALLENDALE, Mich. - The Davenport divers were able to attend the Grand Valley State Diving Invitational on Saturday at the GVSU Pool. Dylan Theisen broke the one-meter, 11-dive school record placing first with 468.37 and made the cut for nationals in the process. Emily Bolt was able to place second in the women's one-meter, six-optionals with 251.92 points. Lacey Mirandette finished fourth in the same event with 247.64 points. Lexi Mirandette in the three-meter, six-optionals won the event with 281.25 points.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO