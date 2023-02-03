Read full article on original website

WBTV
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduate juggles life as a paramedic and up-and-coming country music artist
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When it’s tough to choose between careers, sometimes you decide to tackle them both. Just ask Aaron Carter, who currently balances his time between the unlikely coupling of country music artist and paramedic. Carter, who graduated from the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College paramedic program and...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically
As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Community Black History Celebration set for February 11 at the Unity Center
The Statesville Community Black History Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Unity Center. There will be several presentations, recitals, dancing, singing, a dramatization and an African Fashion Show. The program is sponsored by Statesville Branch NAACP #5454, City Community Planning Committee, Juneteenth Committee, several faith-based organizations and Iredell-Statesville Schools.
WBTV
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. People in the Beatties Ford community say they're breathing a sigh of relief because medical care seems a little easier. Months later, questions still remain in Shanquella Robinson's death. Updated: 5 hours...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
qcitymetro.com
The Great 28: Black Charlotteans who are shaping our city
As we have done each February for the past three years, QCity Metro is celebrating Black History Month by acknowledging 28 Charlotte residents who have made our city a better place to live, work and play. This year’s edition of The Great 28 includes entrepreneurs, activists, business executives, philanthropists, volunteers,...
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023
This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
kiss951.com
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina
Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
Charlotte Stories
Mecklenburg County Lighting a ‘Controlled Burn’ at Noon Today
The Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff has just announced that they will be setting the Rural Hill Nature Preserve on fire today as part of a fire-preventing controlled burn. The county sent out an alert noting that residents may see smoke around North Charlotte today between 12pm and 3pm this...
WBTV
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
WCNC
Remote job openings dwindling as companies bring employees back to the office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While many workers had no choice but to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tide has turned with many employers demanding in-person hours to raise productivity. This has led to pushback from many remote workers who have no desire to go back into the...
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
WBTV
Biden Administration public health expert is coming to Livingstone College Wednesday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A member of the Biden Administration whose work is dedicated to bridging racial gaps in healthcare and within the COVID-19 crisis will visit Livingstone College this week. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, appointed by President Biden to chair the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, will visit the...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
