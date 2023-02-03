Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Activision is still calling Call of Duty 2023 a "full premium release" as if that means anything
Your guess is as good as ours
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
dotesports.com
League personalities call out Riot for singling out LeTigress as person behind controversial Doublelift and TSM LCS broadcast monologue
Riot Games got its share of criticism following the controversial Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen’s monologue on Feb. 3 during the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Many personalities called out the organizers of the competition for not releasing any statement of its own and being silent...
How To Watch Super Bowl 2023 On Hulu And YouTube TV
Super Bowl LVII may still be a little over a week away, but it’s never too early to have a streaming plan. This year’s game will air on FOX, so there are a variety of ways to stream the Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles matchup live (more on that below).
dotesports.com
Bottom right: How Blizzard destroyed Hearthstone esports
Blizzard marked the tenth year of official Hearthstone esports events by significantly downscaling the competitive calendar, slashing the player count and the prize pool along the way, rendering the scene a little more than a fun pastime. It’s easy to forget just how large an audience the game used to...
dotesports.com
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
dotesports.com
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?
It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
dotesports.com
Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch
It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
allhiphop.com
Watch “Big Haze”, Latest Video Release “Get It Back
New Music Alert! Big Haze, Better Known As Haze Da Punter, Amongst Its Top Artists, Has Changed His Name!. Now going by Big Haze, he has scheduled two rap music releases, “4 me” and “Get It Back”, of which “4 me”, the single is already available in stores and on streaming platforms.
dotesports.com
Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug
Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
dotesports.com
Team Aster Dota 2 players allege organization owes them years of prize money, payments
The Chinese Dota 2 scene has been having an eventful start to 2023. From cheating accusations to match-fixing claims, some of the top teams have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and Team Aster also joined the fray. Earlier today, Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang spoke...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
techaiapp.com
Twitter API no longer free as platform will begin charging, angering developers
It’s a sad day for our favorite gimmick Twitter accounts, as we might have to soon say goodbye to them. Late Wednesday night, the official Twitter Developer account announced the platform will stop offering free access to the platform’s API (Application Programming Interface) on February 9. Access to...
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
dotesports.com
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
dotesports.com
Apex is removing Arenas, but getting a new LTM playlist in its place
Apex Legends fans can say farewell to Arenas, but fans are getting a long-anticipated upgrade when the shooter’s season 16 launches on Feb. 14. Respawn Entertainment will retire the mode in the next season, Revelry, developers revealed in a press conference ahead of the new season. The team also gave fans a taste of its successor, the promising Mixtape playlist.
