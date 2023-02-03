ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize

The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
French Designer Jacques Garcia Is Auctioning Off a Dazzling Collection of His Fine Art and Furniture

French interior designer Jacques Garcia spent the better part of three decades renovating Château Champ de Bataille, a Baroque castle in Normandy. Now, in an effort to preserve the famed 17th-century estate and to commemorate his 75th birthday, he’s curated a collection of lavish pieces to go under the hammer.   Ranging from royal relics to historic artworks, 75 items that Garcia handpicked for the chateau’s interiors will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s Paris on May 16. The sale will highlight porcelain, sculptures and elaborate furnishings from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries that famously belonged to Kings Louis XV and Louis XVI, Queen Mary...
Five Trailblazers in Black Librarianship

From Virginia Florence, the first Black woman in the U.S. to receive a library science degree, to Clara Stanton Jones, the first Black president of the American Library Association, pioneers of the profession. Leaders Today:. Today's Black librarians follow the path of those who came before them, breaking barriers and...
Book Review: “The Book of Speculation” by Erika Swyler

Have you ever wondered about the carnival world of early America? The world of carnivals is at the core of the delightful and disturbing story told in the 2015 Buzzfeed Best Fiction Book, The Book of Speculation. In fact, there are multiple stories which, when woven together, become one history of a family curse and what it takes to break it.

