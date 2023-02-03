French interior designer Jacques Garcia spent the better part of three decades renovating Château Champ de Bataille, a Baroque castle in Normandy. Now, in an effort to preserve the famed 17th-century estate and to commemorate his 75th birthday, he’s curated a collection of lavish pieces to go under the hammer. Ranging from royal relics to historic artworks, 75 items that Garcia handpicked for the chateau’s interiors will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s Paris on May 16. The sale will highlight porcelain, sculptures and elaborate furnishings from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries that famously belonged to Kings Louis XV and Louis XVI, Queen Mary...

6 DAYS AGO