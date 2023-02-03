Area(S) Affected: Customers on: FM 1248, AND COUNTY ROADS: 2102,2103,2107,2109,2110,2111,2115, 2117,2118,2119,2120,2121,2201,2202, and county road 2217 (off of FM 1248 side) Due to main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company PWS#03 70054, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

RUSK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO