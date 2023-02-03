Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Fort Morgan is poised to see tourism skyrocket. That could be good for Sterling, too.
The selection of Fort Morgan as the site of the second season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover show could reap benefits for its sister city, Sterling, according to Media Logic Radio marketing specialist Alicia Ionnone. Ionnone led a discussion at Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s January Business Roundtable on...
Comments / 1