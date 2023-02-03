Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
SPY x FAMILY Novel, Guidebook Get US Release
There’s tons of activity these days around the SPY x FAMILY franchise, with a film and new season on the way, and even top cosplayers like Enako getting in on the action. Now Viz Media has announced there’s even more SPY x FAMILY stuff coming, with English-language releases of both a novel and an official guidebook.
ComicBook
New Junji Ito Headed To North America
Junji Ito is a busy man when it comes to anime adaptations that have recently arrived and are set to arrive. With Netflix releasing Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre earlier this year, Adult Swim is continuing production on the highly anticipated Uzumaki, which has yet to reveal a release date. On top of the animes, Ito continues to work on creepy manga stories following his decades-long career with a new anthology slated to arrive this year just in time for the spooky season.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, and More English Dubs Hit With Sudden Delay
My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, Blue Lock, and more English dubbed releases from the Winter 2023 anime schedule have been hit with a sudden delay! The Winter 2023 anime schedule is now halfway through its run as many fans have flocked to any number of releases that have stood out to them for the past few weeks. But for those fans more interested in the English dub versions, they have just started out their journey for this newest wave of anime. But unfortunately, those fans are going to have to wait some extra time before the next episode. But not too much time.
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
New York Post
How to watch Bill Murray’s ‘Groundhog Day’ for the holiday
Its sort of felt like Groundhog Day for the past three years, huh?. This year, take a moment to laugh on Groundhog Day 2023 while streaming the classic film of the same name. The two leading lads — Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck has conflicting opinions on how many more weeks of cold and slush we will have to ensure this year, with Phil predicting six more weeks of winter and our more-local pal Chuck declaring that spring is near.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Will Futurama's Revival Finally Answer Why Leela is "The Other"?
Futurama is currently slated to return this year with yet another new wave of episodes, and yet another major revival bringing it back from cancellation, so that means it's time to settle some things. While each iteration of the series has made sure to close the book on some of the long running stories 20 ...
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
ComicBook
Netflix's Ultraman Releases New Trailer for Final Season
Ultraman has been steadily getting ready to return to Netflix for its third and final season, and has released a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect from the final slate of episodes! When the second season of the series taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series hit Netflix around the world next Spring, it was soon confirmed that the anime would be returning for a third and final season. But it seemed pretty ominous given that the teases for the new episodes have been pretty intense with how they have looked so far.
Attack on Titan Drops Spoiler-Heavy Poster Ahead of Anime Comeback
Attack on Titan is ready to make 2023 its own. After being out of the spotlight for months, the franchise plans on making a comeback this spring. At last, the anime will drop its final episodes this year as a two-part event promises to end Eren's journey. And to celebrate, it seems a new Attack ...
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Artist Sends Note to My Hero Academia Creator Amid Hiatus
When it comes to work ethic, manga artists have some of the strictest schedules in entertainment. Artists are asked to keep up with weekly demands, and that includes everything from storyboards to drafts and final edits. This is why creators like Kohei Horikoshi have found themselves needing more breaks than ever, and one of manga's top artists just send the My Hero Academia creator a note with good wishes.
IGN
Can The Last of Us Bring Zombies Back to Life?
After an extremely impressive 12-year run, the ending of The Walking Dead is the final bolt through the decaying brain that was the late ‘aughts zombie craze. The flagship show is over, and while The Walking Dead IP itself endures in spinoffs and such, the ghastly torch of the zombie genre has been passed to a new bearer: HBO’s The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Takes Over Japan With Huge World Premiere
It looks like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ready to show the world why it's the biggest anime around. After a hot minute out of the spotlight, the series is returning this year with season three. Over the weekend, fans in Japan were lucky enough to catch Demon Slayer's new arc early as its premiere was shown exclusively in theaters. And of course, the box office numbers prove the Demon Slayer is still as competitive as they come.
tvinsider.com
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast Promises ‘Chaotic’ & ‘Emotional’ Season Ahead (VIDEO)
It’s almost impossible to discount the success of The Legend of Vox Machina, Prime Video‘s animated series based on the Dungeons & Dragons campaign originally started by the media company known as Critical Role. Ahead of its second season and during October’s New York Comic Con, the series announced a surprise third season renewal. Then, just five days after the Season 2 premiere on January 20, Amazon Studios announced a multi-year television and first-look deal, which will include a new animated series based on Critical Role’s second campaign The Mighty Nein. All this, plus a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes!
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Manga Has HOW Many Copies in Circulation?!
My Hero Academia is one of the most popular franchises out now, and we have the numbers to prove it. Last Friday, February 3, the official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia manga said that there are now more than 85 million copies of the manga in circulation around the globe. That’s up about 20 million in a year. In January 2022, there were about 65 million copies of the manga series in circulation. The official accounts chose to share this good news on Friday because that was also the date that the 37th volume of the manga got shipped in Japan.
