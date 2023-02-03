Dean Wilcox, of Perry, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born in Ogden, the third of six children to Lynn and Bernice Wilcox. Dean grew up in Syracuse, Utah, where he learned the value of hard work and other life lessons working on the family farm. Summers were spent hauling hay around Pinedale, Wyoming. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1967. Dean married Linda Glasmann and together they had a daughter, Andrea. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and was stationed in Fuerth, Germany. He attended Weber State University. He married Merial Dustin and they raised three daughters, Shana, Meka and Deana. He married Lana Russell and together they raised their son Taylor.

PERRY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO