Las Vegas, NV

Raiders adding UNLV alum, former Commanders OC Scott Turner to staff

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
Even without Josh McDaniels letting go of any coaches on his staff from last season, he has added a new assistant. He is former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner was the OC in Washington under Ron Rivera the past three seasons. He’s also the son of former longtime NFL offensive guru and Raiders head coach Norv Turner.

Prior to his three seasons in Washington, Scott was a QB coach with the Panthers for two season and with the Vikings for three season before that.

Cam Newton had his second best season in terms of passing touchdowns (24) and passer rating (94) in 2018 under Turner. And Teddy Bridgewater went to his only Pro Bowl under Turner in 2015.

