Missouri State

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

 4 days ago
Milton Potthast
3d ago

Please people go look up the term woke. I find it hard to believe that so many people have their head stuck in the sand. Just maybe it’s not the sand that their heads are stuck in.

Rex Drahmr
4d ago

We have too many who deny climate change but whether you believe in evolutionism or Creationism neither is static there is always change... The real problem is whether or not we are making it happen faster??? I am a Christian and I believe we are making our world's ice caps melting speed up...

Beatrice Bilbruck
4d ago

there are things that need Tobe done to help with climate change. you can think all you want that it's not a thing but just look back 50 years how weather uses Tobe here! if we don't think about things that we'll come it we'll be a sad day when people well think ( we should of did something when we could)

Related
Missouri Independent

Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers

Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Leader working to empower women in cannabis to discuss access in Missouri's industry

Join Missouri Business Alert on Friday at noon for a live conversation about challenges women face in Missouri’s marijuana industry. Missouri’s cannabis industry is quickly expanding after voters legalized recreational marijuana in November. Existing dispensaries across Missouri began to sell adult-use marijuana on Feb. 3. But, nationally, the percentage of women in executive-level positions at marijuana companies has dropped to 22% in 2021 from 37% in 2017, according to a report from cannabis publication MJBizDaily.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups

The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version.  Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Motorcycle profiling legislation heard in Missouri Senate committee

Missouri state senators heard a proposal to urge law enforcement to end motorcycle profiling. State Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, says motorcycle profiling has occurred in Missouri. That’s when motorcyclists allegedly are pulled over by law enforcement for riding a motorcycle or wearing motorcycle-related items. “Just because somebody is...
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

