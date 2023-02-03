Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Please people go look up the term woke. I find it hard to believe that so many people have their head stuck in the sand. Just maybe it’s not the sand that their heads are stuck in.
We have too many who deny climate change but whether you believe in evolutionism or Creationism neither is static there is always change... The real problem is whether or not we are making it happen faster??? I am a Christian and I believe we are making our world's ice caps melting speed up...
there are things that need Tobe done to help with climate change. you can think all you want that it's not a thing but just look back 50 years how weather uses Tobe here! if we don't think about things that we'll come it we'll be a sad day when people well think ( we should of did something when we could)
