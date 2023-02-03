Read full article on original website
Sharla Wilson
3d ago
I’m sorry can you tell me how paying as much in utilities a month as I pay in rent is even remotely trying to keep our utilities affordable!!!!
Reply
5
Licia Lewis
3d ago
When my parents moved to Missouri this last October there were solar panels already installed on the roof. since then, their electric bill has nearly doubled. The last bill was $580. All Ameren tells us is to look online and fill out the paperwork, but won't explain any of it to us.
Reply
5
Crafty Dingo
3d ago
they have to get approval for a rate hike so you need to go after the state or county for allowing them to increase they let them have 3 times a year they can request it and mist of the time they get it so who's the corrupt person allowing this
Reply
3
Related
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some […] The post Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
missouribusinessalert.com
Leader working to empower women in cannabis to discuss access in Missouri's industry
Join Missouri Business Alert on Friday at noon for a live conversation about challenges women face in Missouri’s marijuana industry. Missouri’s cannabis industry is quickly expanding after voters legalized recreational marijuana in November. Existing dispensaries across Missouri began to sell adult-use marijuana on Feb. 3. But, nationally, the percentage of women in executive-level positions at marijuana companies has dropped to 22% in 2021 from 37% in 2017, according to a report from cannabis publication MJBizDaily.
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version. Missouri legislators have […] The post Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups appeared first on Missouri Independent.
abc17news.org
Lawmakers introduce tax breaks while Missouri budget sits in surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Your weekly grocery trip could be a little cheaper, 1% cheaper to be exact if a bill currently in the Missouri Senate passes. The Missouri budget sits with a $6 billion surplus after the state received federal pandemic relief funds. Now, lawmakers are proposing ways to take advantage of those funds through tax cuts.
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks to clarify the constitutional provision […] The post Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Missouri recreational marijuana sales exceed $12 million on opening weekend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri recreational marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 worth of product during the opening weekend of adult-use sales in the state. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, $8,500,900 were consumer sales and $4,189,064 were medical marijuana sales. On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Division […]
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
krcu.org
Let's Talk Business: Business Policy HR Practices and Recreational Marijuana
On Friday, February 3, 2023, the State of Missouri officially joined 20 other US States and the District of Columbia as Recreational Marijuana sales began throughout the state. For businesses with employees this may mean a need to review your policies, procedures, and HR practices to ensure your in compliance and prepared.
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Legalized Weed Sales Begin in Missouri: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The Show Me State legalized recreational weed in 2022, with sales officially underway as of last Friday.
kttn.com
Residents in the New Madrid Seismic Zone remain largely uninsured for earthquake
February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance continues to encourage Missourians to consider earthquake insurance as a part of their disaster planning and financial recovery plans. Each year, DCI produces an Earthquake Insurance Market Report to track earthquake insurance coverage in at-risk areas of...
How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas
According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri marijuana expungements could open doors for job-seekers. But experts see challenges ahead
Missouri’s cannabis legalization has the potential to give possibly thousands of residents with criminal convictions more opportunities to enter and move up in the state’s labor market. When that relief will come is a far more complex matter. The amendment that fully legalized cannabis includes a mandate for...
Missourinet
Motorcycle profiling legislation heard in Missouri Senate committee
Missouri state senators heard a proposal to urge law enforcement to end motorcycle profiling. State Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, says motorcycle profiling has occurred in Missouri. That’s when motorcyclists allegedly are pulled over by law enforcement for riding a motorcycle or wearing motorcycle-related items. “Just because somebody is...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Marijuana sales are booming, so are students enrolling in cannabis courses
ST. LOUIS — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri and business is booming. With the rise in customer sales in the state of Missouri also comes a rise in interest in learning about selling recreational marijuana. Universities are responding by offering entire programs for graduates looking to learn...
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
A New Missouri Bill to Offer Mental Health Services to First Responders
(MISSOURINET) – Violence, death, and natural disasters are another day for Missouri’s first responders at the office. State Senator Lincoln Hough, of Springfield, wants to ensure that they get the help they need to deal with the trauma they experience. A Missouri Senate committee is reviewing his bill to create greater access to mental healthcare for first responders.
Comments / 9