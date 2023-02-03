ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WFRV Local 5

Top ranked Notre Dame Hockey tops Michigan’s best

(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen. Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top-ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase. On Friday, Notre […]
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Roseville’s Drive One Detroit to be featured in PBS documentary

Kiley Robidou, a Fraser High School sophomore, uses a jack to raise up a 1962 Corvette so she can replace its drum brakes. The Keith Famie documentary “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars” will include footage from the Drive One Detroit automotive technical school in Roseville. The film is scheduled to premiere June 14.
ROSEVILLE, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway

A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 children, 2 adults injured after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six people were injured following a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. The fire happened at a home in the block of Winston, near Telegraph and 8 Mile. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fire. When they got to the house, all occupants were already out.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland Co. Polar Plunge has big turnout from law enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - The Polar Plunge is back in Southeast Michigan just in time for single digit temperatures.The Oakland County Polar Plunge at Walled Lake welcomed jumpers from all over the area to raise money for Special Olympics. This year though, was a bit different, with a whole jump dedicated to law enforcement.Sgt. Brad Connell of the Walled Lake Township Police Department says 300 plungers registered this year and nearly two-thirds of them are members of Oakland County law enforcement. "I mean, we started by jumping into a pool," Connell said when recalling his first jump 7 years ago. He...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI

