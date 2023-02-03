Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC denies power companies' request for $297 million increase pending further review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A request by Appalachian and Wheeling Power that would hike the average residential customer’s bill by more than $18 per month has been denied by the West Virginia Public Service Commission at least for now. In an order on Feb. 3, the commission said...
Metro News
State dollars going to support cutting-edge battery factory get legislative review
Members of the House Finance Committee are set to consider a $105 million supplemental appropriation to support Form Energy, which is on deck to build a cutting-edge battery plant in the northern panhandle. The House Finance Committee’s agenda for Monday includes House Bill 2882, which calls for a directed transfer...
Metro News
Session is halfway there; tax cut is living on a prayer
As West Virginia’s regular legislative session reaches its halfway point this coming week, it’s clear there’s still a big gap on Gov. Jim Justice’s top priority, a 50 percent personal income tax reduction over three years. The governor has continued to barnstorm the state to promote...
Bill Gates and bills in the legislature on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a new Congressional District 2 candidate, bills in the legislature, Bill Gates in West Virginia and tax reform. In Segment One, we bring on a Republican Candidate for the U.S. House District 2 Alex Gasserud to talk about his […]
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Gov. Jim Justice’s management of federal pandemic relief funds draws legislative scrutiny
A bill that would undo a jail secrecy law has advanced out of committee. But first, a look at the debate over how the last of West Virginia’s federal pandemic relief dollars will be spent. Gov. Justice under fire over management of federal COVID relief dollars. Lawmakers and members...
lootpress.com
House Gov Org Bill to Create WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority
The Committee on Government Organization met this afternoon to consider the following legislation. House Bill 3130 creates the WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority. The authority would promote opportunities for energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields. It would work to position West Virginia as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development. The Authority would have five members; four would be appointed by the Governor and one would be the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development.
Metro News
Coalfields bill passes House committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to create a new state agency designed to promote energy development projects in the coalfields is on its way to the House floor after clearing the Government Organization Committee Monday afternoon. The West Virginia Coal Association did not lend its support to the bill.
Bill would create health care program available to more West Virginians
A new bill is aiming to give workers in West Virginia who don't normally qualify for assistance a way to get affordable health care.
WSAZ
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
wvpublic.org
PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request
The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal
The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s surplus tax revenue, COVID dollars come under scrutiny
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in excess tax revenue and federal COVID relief dollars lawmakers must consider what to do with and members of the public are also weighing in on where that money should go. According to the state Department of...
Metro News
West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
Coal Fact for the Day: No. 1 in Underground Mining
With 168 underground coal mines, West Virginia is the nation’s largest underground coal producing state. Last year, 9,744 coal miners produced 70.9 million tons of coal from the underground mines located throughout the Mountain State. Six of the nation’s 10 largest underground coal mines are in West Virginia.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
6 West Virginia utility projects receive funding
Six utility projects across West Virginia have recently received funding.
connect-bridgeport.com
Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing
Gov. Jim Justice held his third "Administration Update," Wednesday, Feb. 1. It has not yet been announced if the updates will be weekly or twice weekly. As of now, when the Governor will hold his next update is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day from Friday, Feb. 3 regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations, active cases drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus dropped. The state’s death toll moved to 7,876 with the new additions, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
