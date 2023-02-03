ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Session is halfway there; tax cut is living on a prayer

As West Virginia’s regular legislative session reaches its halfway point this coming week, it’s clear there’s still a big gap on Gov. Jim Justice’s top priority, a 50 percent personal income tax reduction over three years. The governor has continued to barnstorm the state to promote...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
lootpress.com

House Gov Org Bill to Create WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

The Committee on Government Organization met this afternoon to consider the following legislation. House Bill 3130 creates the WV Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority. The authority would promote opportunities for energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields. It would work to position West Virginia as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development. The Authority would have five members; four would be appointed by the Governor and one would be the Secretary of the Department of Economic Development.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Coalfields bill passes House committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to create a new state agency designed to promote energy development projects in the coalfields is on its way to the House floor after clearing the Government Organization Committee Monday afternoon. The West Virginia Coal Association did not lend its support to the bill.
WSAZ

Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request

The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal

The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
KANSAS STATE
Metro News

West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
PETERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Coal Fact for the Day: No. 1 in Underground Mining

With 168 underground coal mines, West Virginia is the nation’s largest underground coal producing state. Last year, 9,744 coal miners produced 70.9 million tons of coal from the underground mines located throughout the Mountain State. Six of the nation’s 10 largest underground coal mines are in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his third "Administration Update," Wednesday, Feb. 1. It has not yet been announced if the updates will be weekly or twice weekly. As of now, when the Governor will hold his next update is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day from Friday, Feb. 3 regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.

Comments / 0

Community Policy