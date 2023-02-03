Judge deals blow to City of Eau Claire, housing developer

EAU CLAIRE — The City of Eau Claire and a local developer are pondering their next steps after they were dealt a blow Friday in court in a lawsuit over new housing planned for a large swath of land.

Judge Emily Long made an oral ruling Friday morning that backed the town of Washington's contention that an annexation of over 400 acres into the city last year was improperly done.

That annexation included 235 acres of privately owned land that Chippewa Falls-based CDPG Developers has been planning for a new residential development called Orchard Hills. (Located north along Deerfield Road and west of Mischler Road, the subdivision's name is a nod to its proximity to Ferguson's Orchards.)

The town filed its lawsuit in July, seeking to void the annexation on the basis that it lacked a crucial signature.

Without approval of the Eau Claire County government to annex 123 acres of Lowes Creek County Park to reach the rural Orchard Hills site, the town contested the action was invalid.

The city government argued in a legal filing that the county's signature wasn't necessary by state law because the park is public property, not developable and doesn't have an assessed value.

Long disagreed with the city's legal interpretation and said a signature representing the county's consent was necessary.

“I find the filing of the annexation petition required the inclusion of the county of Eau Claire,” she said.

The judge cited another Wisconsin case that had decided that public lands should be treated like private property in annexation situations such as this.

“It would be an injustice to the municipality not to equate it to a private landowner,” Long said, quoting that precedent.

Friday morning's oral ruling conducted through online videoconference program Zoom lasted for only eight minutes, ending with the judge invalidating the annexation.

“It's clearly a case of right versus wrong,” Washington Town Chairman Micheal Peterson said following the ruling. “The city was unlawful in their approach to this annexation.”

He contends Eau Claire “bullied” the town when it sought land miles outside the city's existing boundaries in an area that Peterson views as staying part of the rural town.

Madison law firm Stafford Rosenbaum represented the town in the case.

“We were confident we were right on the law, and happy that the judge agreed,” attorney Richard Manthe said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.

The city's legal staff had the opposite reaction.

“We're disappointed and disagree with the decision,” Douglas Hoffer, deputy city attorney, said in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.

Following the ruling he felt was a surprise, Hoffer said the city is exploring all of its legal options but had not yet decided which to pursue on Friday.

What the city will do next would depend partly on the wishes of the landowners who had petitioned for their land to be annexed into Eau Claire last year.

“Our approach from the beginning has been to respect the rights of the property owners,” Hoffer said.

Options include appealing the judge's decision or restarting the annexation process.

Representing CDPG Developers, attorney William Wallo of Eau Claire firm Bakke Norman said his clients are obviously disappointed by the judge's ruling. The developer is evaluating all available options, Wallo added in an email to the Leader-Telegram.

The elected leader of the town of Washington is hoping the developer goes back to the way the project was going before spring 2022.

“We're hoping they will come back to the town,” Peterson said.

Town officials would be willing to work with the developer on the initial plans for Orchard Hills proposed in 2021 for 117 single-family homes, Peterson said.

When CDPG Developers first sought approval for Orchard Hills, it was as a rural housing development and was proceeding through the Eau Claire County approval process during 2021 and the start of 2022.

However, last spring the developer switched tracks to instead annex the land into Eau Claire, pursuing connection to city utility lines and allowing for a higher density of housing. That effort was met with backlash from town residents living nearby, but the Eau Claire City Council did approve the annexation in a 9-2 vote on June 14.

A concept map the developer submitted to the city last summer indicated a mix of single-family houses, twin homes, multi-family buildings and even some land for commercial businesses was then being considered for Orchard Hills.

But on Sept. 19, the city's Plan Commission voted 8-1 against changing Eau Claire's comprehensive plan to fit that vision. Later that month, the developer indicated it would be revising its broad plans for Orchard Hills, which was the latest public step for the project before Friday's court ruling.