Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police investigating after man found shot to death
The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Class 3A Football: Mineola's Dawson Pendgrass, Malakoff's Fernando Contreras earn all-state
Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday. Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections. The team was selected by TSWA members based...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Commissioners court hears concerns regarding integrity of 2020 presidential election
Concerned citizens appeared before Smith County’s Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning to express their feelings about what they allege was a lack of voter integrity regarding the 2020 presidential election. “There was a lot of inconsistency,” said JoAnne Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America We The People. Fleming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement
The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship
VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker is taking a new job, but it will be less than 10 miles down the road. Baker has been named the new head football coach at Henderson High School. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. On...
Comments / 0