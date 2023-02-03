ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Police investigating after man found shot to death

The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
TYLER, TX
Commissioners court hears concerns regarding integrity of 2020 presidential election

Concerned citizens appeared before Smith County’s Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning to express their feelings about what they allege was a lack of voter integrity regarding the 2020 presidential election. “There was a lot of inconsistency,” said JoAnne Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America We The People. Fleming...
City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement

The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
TYLER, TX
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship

VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
VAN, TX

