The Watcher Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in February 2023
Seldom has Netflix renewed a limited series whose source is derived from an external piece of literature including a newspaper article, a novel, a short story or a true event. Lucky are the fans of the true-crime fiction for whom Ryan Murphy’s smash hit thriller series The Watcher was renewed for a second season owing to its exponential viewership figures.
Kindred Season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?
Will there be another season of this science fiction television series or not? Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if the network will renew it for additional seasons. If you recall, the first season concluded on December 13, 2022, and had a plot that deserves to be explored and captured the interest of viewers who want to watch more of these unique themes and overarching storylines.
Kingdom Business Season 2: Is it happening or not?
The musical drama series is coming back sooner than you anticipated! Continue reading to find out more about. Kingdom Business Season 2. The good news has finally arrived as the series is getting an early second-season renewal! This is exciting because the BET+ catalog will be expanding with good content, which indicates that the appreciation for this genre of television series is growing and is unlikely to wane anytime soon.
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ renewed for Season 7 by Netflix
Phil Rosenthal will be back with his delicious foodie travel docuseries! Continue reading to learn more about Season 7. Attention readers! The good news has arrived early for the fans, as, “Somebody Feed Phil,” one of its longest-running docuseries created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal, will definitely return to the screen! So, if you’re looking for more information on the upcoming season, then you’ve come to the right place. As we’ve compiled all of the relevant details due to the high level of interest shown by the viewers since the sixth season aired back on October 18, 2022. Here is everything we know about Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil Season 7.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Emily in Paris Season 4: Rumored release date and what we know so far
The rom-com drama starring Emily Collins’s life in Paris is what we are dying to see! Since the release of the third season on December 21, 2022. We are desperate to know how Emily is doing. But the question is, is Darren Star creating the Emily in Paris Season 4 or not? There are a lot of rumors going on about the upcoming season release date and the plot twist. Emily’s crisis bangs won’t be able to handle the more crisis on her way. But it’s Emily we are talking about. She finds a solution to every problem!
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
TXT members create new record on France’s Top Albums Chart with their latest album
On February 3, 2022, France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing unveiled that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION has finally debuted on their Top Albums Chart. For the unversed, it has become the 3rd K-Pop artist in history to have appeared on the list alongside BTS and BLACKPINK.
The Killer: Everything we know so far about David Fincher’s upcoming noir thriller
Over the course of time, the culture of mass consumption observed significant changes, especially in the entertainment industry with the movies being made more dazzling and glittering on public demand. But every genre, no matter how much time has passed, has been successful in creating its own niche in the quickening evolutionary pace of entertainment and amassed a dedicated audience. One of these genres, is noir thrillers, the dark, sleazy cinematic movies that highlight the character’s fatalist and cynical attitudes, leading him to commit a crime. With neo-noir thrillers trending in the contemporary era, directors are even more interested in creating movies that depict the psyche of the characters without any filter; quite naturalistic, I must say.
5 New shows and movies coming on Netflix in March 2023
February has already arrived in 2023 and since March is not far away, we are sure that Netflix subscribers must be waiting with bated breath for the new series that the platform will be bringing in the next month. So, bringing an end to all the anticipation, here we bring...
