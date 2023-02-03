Bristol County Sheriff’s Office: Expert to find out why Bristol County corrections facilities have high suicide rate

Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
ABC6.com
Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
YAHOO!
The Bristol County Sheriff's Office is hiring. Here's what they're offering.
DARTMOUTH – Some college graduates and experienced first-responders are in line for a pay bump in new recruitment and retention efforts rolled out by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. Experienced first responders completing the Bristol County corrections officer academy will be hired at a higher salary level, Sheriff...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery Near Fenway Park
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District D-4 (South End) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the image above in connection to an Assault and Battery that occurred at about 1:31 AM on Sunday January 8, 2023, in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases name of deceased, additional details, into fatal officer involved shooting
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and prosecutors are actively investigating a fatal police shooting, which occurred in the Town of Easton on Sunday. Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that preliminary information has revealed that on Sunday morning at approximately...
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Salem police charge 2 men with placing 'trap' device in ATM to intercept cash
SALEM – Police in Salem arrested two men and charged them in connection with a "trap" device that was placed on an ATM, designed to intercept cash from customers making withdrawals. A man was allegedly caught installing the device February 3 inside of Marblehead Bank on Canal Street.Police said the ATM was used several times over the course of multiple days.Detectives set up surveillance in the area after discovering the device and saw two men "who appeared to be casing the location." "They appeared to be working together and one of the males was observed manipulating the front of the ATM. After a customer left the vestibule, the same male went and removed an item, later determined to be the 'trap,'" Salem police said.When police confronted the suspect, he allegedly tried to discard the item.Police charged Henry Sandoval-Dejesus of Lawrence with breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy. Kelvin Nunez of Rhode Island was charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy.
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
newbedfordguide.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
fallriverreporter.com
UPDATE: Missing Hanson teen located after police were concerned for her well-being
HANSON — Chief Michael Miksch reports that the 13-year-old girl reported missing Sunday, Feb. 5 has been located safely. Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was found safely on Cape Cod. The Hanson Police Department was concerned for her well-being. The Hanson Police Department would like to thank all those...
fallriverreporter.com
Charges sought for Massachusetts driver who ends up on train tracks while scrolling through social media
A driver is facing charges after driving onto train tracks in Massachusetts while looking at social media. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Sunday at 4:00 a.m., the operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough that they crashed through protective fencing and onto the green line tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline.
Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail
A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of Jennie Jensen last week.
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new recruitment and retention incentives
Some college graduates and experienced first-responders are in line for a pay bump in new recruitment and retention efforts rolled out this week by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. Experienced first responders completing the Bristol County corrections officer academy will be hired at a higher salary level, Sheriff Paul...
Authorities ID woman who was fatally shot by police during wellness check at Easton home
Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check at home in Easton on Sunday.
Comments / 2