Bristol County, MA

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office: Expert to find out why Bristol County corrections facilities have high suicide rate

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ABC6.com

Fall River child molester sentenced to over a decade in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to a decade in prison last week for molesting his girlfriend’s daughter. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 36-year-old Hans Joachim pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.
FALL RIVER, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery Near Fenway Park

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District D-4 (South End) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the image above in connection to an Assault and Battery that occurred at about 1:31 AM on Sunday January 8, 2023, in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases name of deceased, additional details, into fatal officer involved shooting

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and prosecutors are actively investigating a fatal police shooting, which occurred in the Town of Easton on Sunday. Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that preliminary information has revealed that on Sunday morning at approximately...
EASTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer

“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Salem police charge 2 men with placing 'trap' device in ATM to intercept cash

SALEM – Police in Salem arrested two men and charged them in connection with a "trap" device that was placed on an ATM, designed to intercept cash from customers making withdrawals. A man was allegedly caught installing the device February 3 inside of Marblehead Bank on Canal Street.Police said the ATM was used several times over the course of multiple days.Detectives set up surveillance in the area after discovering the device and saw two men "who appeared to be casing the location." "They appeared to be working together and one of the males was observed manipulating the front of the ATM. After a customer left the vestibule, the same male went and removed an item, later determined to be the 'trap,'" Salem police said.When police confronted the suspect, he allegedly tried to discard the item.Police charged Henry Sandoval-Dejesus of Lawrence with breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy. Kelvin Nunez of Rhode Island was charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy. 
SALEM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Charges sought for Massachusetts driver who ends up on train tracks while scrolling through social media

A driver is facing charges after driving onto train tracks in Massachusetts while looking at social media. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Sunday at 4:00 a.m., the operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough that they crashed through protective fencing and onto the green line tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline.
BROOKLINE, MA
FUN 107

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new recruitment and retention incentives

Some college graduates and experienced first-responders are in line for a pay bump in new recruitment and retention efforts rolled out this week by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. Experienced first responders completing the Bristol County corrections officer academy will be hired at a higher salary level, Sheriff Paul...

