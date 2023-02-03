Phil Rosenthal will be back with his delicious foodie travel docuseries! Continue reading to learn more about Season 7. Attention readers! The good news has arrived early for the fans, as, “Somebody Feed Phil,” one of its longest-running docuseries created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal, will definitely return to the screen! So, if you’re looking for more information on the upcoming season, then you’ve come to the right place. As we’ve compiled all of the relevant details due to the high level of interest shown by the viewers since the sixth season aired back on October 18, 2022. Here is everything we know about Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil Season 7.

