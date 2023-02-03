Read full article on original website
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
The Watcher Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in February 2023
Seldom has Netflix renewed a limited series whose source is derived from an external piece of literature including a newspaper article, a novel, a short story or a true event. Lucky are the fans of the true-crime fiction for whom Ryan Murphy’s smash hit thriller series The Watcher was renewed for a second season owing to its exponential viewership figures.
Kindred Season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?
Will there be another season of this science fiction television series or not? Continue reading to find out. All the viewers who tuned in to watch the show are now wondering if this is the last time they will watch it or if the network will renew it for additional seasons. If you recall, the first season concluded on December 13, 2022, and had a plot that deserves to be explored and captured the interest of viewers who want to watch more of these unique themes and overarching storylines.
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods
The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course,...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info
What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News
CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
