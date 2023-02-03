A woman was injured after she allegedly fired shots into the air during an argument Sunday in Ames, according to a news release from the Ames Police Department. Officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to the 200 block of Jewel Drive for reports of shots fired. Police found shell casings and witnesses who reported a suspect hiding under a vehicle in the 3300 block of South Duff Avenue.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO