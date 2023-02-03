ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Here We Go Again: Kyrie Irving Demands Trade Ahead of Deadline, NBA Twitter Reacts

By Tron Snow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlym5_0kbx3OF300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBjxA_0kbx3OF300

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty / Kyrie Irving


H ere we go again. Kyrie Irving demands the Brooklyn Nets move him ahead of the trade deadline.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the Wojbomb on Twitter, writing in a tweet, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, a source tells ESPN.”

The latest development in the Kyrie Irving saga comes after Irving’s stepmother/agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, said her stepson was seeking an extension, and the ball was in the Brooklyn Nets’ court.

No deal was struck, and Irving is set to hit the free agent mark this summer, but apparently, he would rather play somewhere else than hit the organization with a trade request on Friday, a source told the Disney-owned sports network.

Possible Trade Destinations For Kyrie Irving

As for where Irving wants to go, that remains to be up in the air.

Per ESPN :

Irving has not shared a list of preferred teams he would like to be traded to, but he has maintained an interest in the Lakers, sources said. L.A. is expected to be among the groups that’ll explore a possible trade with the Nets.

Irving had previously requested to be sign-and-traded ahead of the season before deciding to opt into the final year of his four-year max contract.

Woj is also reporting the Dallas Mavericks, who are desperate to find a player to complement Luka Doncic, could be a possible trade destination for Kyrie Irving.

It’s also no coincidence Irving’s trade request comes after the Nets have now lost seven of their last 11 games since Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

The Brooklyn Nets got their butts handed to them by Irving’s previous team, the Boston Celtics suffering an embarrassing 139-96 loss.

Once again, the Celtics were the team to add fuel to the fire that was seemingly dying down.

A History of Kyrie Irving’s Tumultuous Time With The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving’s time with the Nets has been nothing but drama.

He’s rarely been on the court due to injury or decisions he made. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he refused to get vaccinated because he needed to do more research than the people who made the vaccines.

Due to the NYC mandate at the time, Irving’s unvaccinated stance kept him off the court, and Kevin Durant had to do the heavy lifting. At the same time, his teammate became the “voice for the voiceless,” aka people who didn’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

One drama led to another after the All-Star guard shared a link to an antisemitic documentary on Amazon that the company refuses to take down.

The Nets were initially reluctant to suspend Irving despite the loud calls for the team to take action, but he eventually forced the team’s hand because he doubled down on his stance.

He would eventually apologize for his actions, but the Nets still felt he was unfit to be with the team and issued him a list of stipulations that had to be met before his return.

When he did return, the Brooklyn Nets would finally hit their stride after the firing of Steve Nash. The team is currently has a 31-20 record and among the top Eastern Conference teams.

NBA Twitter, as expected, is reacting to Kyrie Irving demanding a trade again. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty

1. Kendrick Perkins is fed up

2. Stephen A. Smith says the trade request is idiotic

3. LOL

4. LOL

5. HOWLING

6. Accurate

7.

8.

9. We understand why

10.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Seven Thoughts on the Kyrie Trade, Kevin Durant’s Future, and the Deadline

Kyrie Irving is gone, but the Brooklyn Nets just got better. Irving is obviously the most talented basketball player involved in Sunday’s blockbuster move. But the Nets front office had an opening to get out of a toxic relationship and broke it off, eliminating drama caused by Irving’s presence while bolstering their defense, retaining scoring juice on offense, and adding valuable future picks from a Dallas Mavericks organization that is suddenly at risk to implode in the coming years.
BOSTON, NY
104.5 The Team

If Kyrie Can Sink Dallas Mavs, It Will Help New York Knicks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The report said that the Mavs are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Kyrie Irving Is Heading to Dallas In Nets-Mavericks Trade

In the end, Kyrie Irving won’t be heading to the Lakers — but he is on his way out of Brooklyn. On Sunday afternoon, countless media outlets reported that the former Brooklyn Nets player would be traded to the Dallas Mavericks — ending a situation where neither team nor player was happy, and where Irving was drawing more attention for his comments off the court than his performance on it.
DALLAS, TX
sportszion.com

Clippers HC Tyronn Lue responds to Nets guard Kyrie Irving trade request

The Los Angeles Clippers are actively engaging Brooklyn in trade talks for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, prompting the team to begin conversations with a number of teams to find the best fit for their All–Star point guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Mavs Want to Sign Kyrie Irving After Trade? LeBron Says 'Duh!'

Kyrie Irving is putting himself on ice. And/or the Brooklyn Nets are doing the same, all part of the jousting involved in the controversial star's attempts to exit Brooklyn ... And maybe land with the Dallas Mavericks, who are prepared to not only trade for Irving, as we have reported...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade

The dominoes may officially be starting to fall in Brooklyn. Word broke on Sunday that Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been traded to a West contender in a blockbuster deal. The move formally ends the Irving-Kevin Durant partnership after four years and just one playoff series win. In the wake of the Irving news, Chris... The post Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, NY
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy