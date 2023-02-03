ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

lbhspawprint.com

Guest Speaker Motivates Students At LBHS

On January 27, 2023, Dr. Adolph Brown, III came to Los Banos High School to speak to students. Dr. Adolph Brown, also known as “Doc Brown,” is a parenting expert, author, clinical psychologist, and keynote speaker. He is recently hosting a television show called “Parent Test,” where he helps lead discussions about parenting skills and ways to successfully interact with children.
LOS BANOS, CA
lbhspawprint.com

FFA Members Participate in Project Competition

FFA students have the opportunity to develop their knowledge and showcase their skills with an agricultural related project called Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). The students compete against their peers from over 17 schools in their section and their project is judged by college professors and adult members from the local community. Students provide a 15-20 minute speech with visuals and a demonstration related to their topic. Winning categories include gold, silver, and bronze. Students attend a banquet in Merced and receive their award with other FFA organizations in the area.
MERCED, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister

Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
HOLLISTER, CA
westsideconnect.com

Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman

An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
NEWMAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings

TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
TURLOCK, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes

Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded

Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater

“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
ATWATER, CA
ABC10

Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
TURLOCK, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Amazon driver saves dog from car fire in Merced

Amazon Driver Ervin Ruhe became a true hero last week when he saved a dog’s life from a car caught on fire. Ruhe has been driving for Amazon for four years in the Central Valley. While he’s on the road, he often comes across unusual situations. However, one evening while he was ending his delivery routes and helping a colleague finish deliveries in Merced, he noticed a car caught on fire on the side of the road near W. 16th Street and Highway 99.
MERCED, CA
kion546.com

South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
SALINAS, CA

