lbhspawprint.com
Guest Speaker Motivates Students At LBHS
On January 27, 2023, Dr. Adolph Brown, III came to Los Banos High School to speak to students. Dr. Adolph Brown, also known as “Doc Brown,” is a parenting expert, author, clinical psychologist, and keynote speaker. He is recently hosting a television show called “Parent Test,” where he helps lead discussions about parenting skills and ways to successfully interact with children.
lbhspawprint.com
FFA Members Participate in Project Competition
FFA students have the opportunity to develop their knowledge and showcase their skills with an agricultural related project called Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). The students compete against their peers from over 17 schools in their section and their project is judged by college professors and adult members from the local community. Students provide a 15-20 minute speech with visuals and a demonstration related to their topic. Winning categories include gold, silver, and bronze. Students attend a banquet in Merced and receive their award with other FFA organizations in the area.
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
westsideconnect.com
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
KCRA.com
Turlock police make additional changes to downtown security following January shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has increased its efforts to improve safety downtown, the police chief said Friday. On Facebook, police Chief Jason Hedden wrote that in response to two shootings near the Grand Cru last month, the department had changed the requirements of the bar’s conditional use permit. The changes include:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike ‘Buck’ Tharp, veteran war reporter and former Merced Sun-Star editor, dies at 77
Longtime journalist and former Merced Sun-Star executive editor Mike “Buck” Tharp died after a two-year fight against cancer, according to family. He died on Jan. 6 at age 77. Tharp had a long a decorated career as a journalist, including many stints as an overseas war correspondent in...
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes
Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded
Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
KCRA.com
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
Turlock girl left without specialized wheelchair after car theft, family says
(KTXL) — Single mother Juliana Melgoza calls her daughter an angel on earth. Her brothers call her Harley Quinn — Her real name is Miracle. “She’s a literal miracle. She really is,” Melgoza, who lives in Turlock, said. And now, they’re hoping for another one. On Sunday, the Melgozas were getting ready to go to […]
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
mercedcountytimes.com
Amazon driver saves dog from car fire in Merced
Amazon Driver Ervin Ruhe became a true hero last week when he saved a dog’s life from a car caught on fire. Ruhe has been driving for Amazon for four years in the Central Valley. While he’s on the road, he often comes across unusual situations. However, one evening while he was ending his delivery routes and helping a colleague finish deliveries in Merced, he noticed a car caught on fire on the side of the road near W. 16th Street and Highway 99.
kion546.com
South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car
Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
