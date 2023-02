On January 27, 2023, Dr. Adolph Brown, III came to Los Banos High School to speak to students. Dr. Adolph Brown, also known as “Doc Brown,” is a parenting expert, author, clinical psychologist, and keynote speaker. He is recently hosting a television show called “Parent Test,” where he helps lead discussions about parenting skills and ways to successfully interact with children.

