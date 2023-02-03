WWE Hall Of Famer Credits Ronda Rousey For Putting Women’s Division On The Map: “When They Brought In Ronda Everything Skyrocketed”

Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT enters into an agreement with…
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced on Twitter the promotion has entered into an agreement with WWE NXT.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes The Bloodline From Roman Reigns’ New Merchandise
Roman Reigns’ heel turn in 2020 kickstarted after The Tribal Chief formed an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Reigns brought The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa into the fold as well. It seems that Roman may be returning to his solo roots sooner than later. WWE dropped brand...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Admits She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During 2022 Hiatus
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash before returning on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat Rousey for the title. While appearing on Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Flair was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold. AEW Dynamite – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. Below is the current Vengeance Day card:. Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title. Grayson Waller...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says The Ending To The Women’s Royal Rumble Was One Of The Best He’s Ever Seen
Kurt Angle is a big fan of the WWE women’s division and has heavy praise for their recent outing in the Royal Rumble. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he called the Women’s Rumble ending one of the very best he’s ever seen before giving some early predictions as to who will win at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from Angle’s show can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood on Why WWE’s Terry Taylor Isn’t the Best Coach
On the latest episode of his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood discussed the legendary Terry Taylor and their working relationship. Taylor currently works as a WWE Performance Center Coach, and has been there since 2012, right around the time Harwood signed with WWE. Harwood said the following:. Well, Terry and I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Supershow House Show Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023
Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:. * Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland. *...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Confronted By Grayson Waller, Michaels Talks Dijak’s Finger, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call after Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Below are highlights:. * Michaels said they put on a phenomenal show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day, the roster and everyone enjoyed being there....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Identities Of The Women Who Were Part Of Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Entrance Revealed
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Breakker went over with two spears. Before the match, Waller had a special...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT Talents In This Year’s Royal Rumble, How It’s Usually A Main Roster Call
Shawn Michaels is proud of his NXT roster, including their participation in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during the recent NXT media call to promote today’s Vengeance Day premium live event. On the call, Michaels says that the main roster is usually the one who dictates when NXT talents could appear, and how the Men’s Rumble this year didn’t need any from the developmental brand. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Praises Michael Cole, Gives Advice To Inexperienced Wrestlers
Samoa Joe spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I gained so much respect from Michael Cole and seeing what he actually does for the company. It goes far beyond the camera and seeing what he has to put up with. I realized this is a man who, like anybody else in the world, would have broken under the pressure that he’s under consistently week after week after week. He was a big help too. He fully believed in me and did everything he could to put me in the best position to succeed.”
Comments / 1