Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on the future. This year, the proportion believing they are worse off than they were five years ago was 21%, up from 11% last year. This is the highest level since 2013, when 26% believed they were worse off.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO