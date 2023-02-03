Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with Huskers
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier Betts
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior Bowl
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program
unl.edu
Heng-Moss to lead chancellor search advisory committee
A 16-member committee of students, faculty, staff and community members will help guide the search for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s next chancellor. The committee, announced Feb. 6 by Ted Carter, NU system president, will be chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Other members are:
unl.edu
Troupe, fellow Academic Navigators, offer resources to students
New to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln this year, Academic Navigators are available in each college to help students stay on track and find the resources they need to be successful at NU. They help students feel successful, safe and healthy on campus, aid in school struggles, set career goals and get involved.
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers from referring patients to doctors who perform gender-affirming care for minors and would […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
unl.edu
Rural Prosperity Nebraska helps communities find child care solutions
For many Nebraskans, post-pandemic inflation has strained their wallets in every aspect of daily life, from groceries to gas. Paying for child care is no different. Nebraska is the ninth most expensive state for child care for married couples and fourth for single parents. But cost aside, since the pandemic many rural communities have struggled just to keep child care centers open.
unl.edu
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022, poll shows
Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on the future. This year, the proportion believing they are worse off than they were five years ago was 21%, up from 11% last year. This is the highest level since 2013, when 26% believed they were worse off.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
1011now.com
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
LINCOLN — Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork Friday requesting a special prosecutor to check the work of the Lincoln Police Department regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Condon, a Republican prosecutor backed by both the new and old leadership teams at the state GOP, asked a judge to […] The post County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges. “In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement...
WOWT
Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
KETV.com
Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East
Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
WOWT
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Burke Westview High School Dance Team is making Omaha Public Schools proud. The coach, Emma Morice, told 6 News they’re the first dance team in OPS history to make it to the finals of the UDA High School National Championships in Orlando, Fla. After...
