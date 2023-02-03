FFA students have the opportunity to develop their knowledge and showcase their skills with an agricultural related project called Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). The students compete against their peers from over 17 schools in their section and their project is judged by college professors and adult members from the local community. Students provide a 15-20 minute speech with visuals and a demonstration related to their topic. Winning categories include gold, silver, and bronze. Students attend a banquet in Merced and receive their award with other FFA organizations in the area.

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO