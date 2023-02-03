Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Vandals, fire dampen spirit of Atwater Little League
The Atwater Little League is off to a tough start this pre-season. The league, as a partner with the City of Atwater, uses the city’s Osborne Park for the local Merced-Atwater Little League Season. This week, a fire started in the portable potties located in the park’s parking lot. The fire spread to the League’s storage unit that housed about $16,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment, including a lawn mower and a Mule-ATV that is used to drag the fields. Fortunately, there was no baseball playing gear inside.
lbhspawprint.com
FFA Members Participate in Project Competition
FFA students have the opportunity to develop their knowledge and showcase their skills with an agricultural related project called Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). The students compete against their peers from over 17 schools in their section and their project is judged by college professors and adult members from the local community. Students provide a 15-20 minute speech with visuals and a demonstration related to their topic. Winning categories include gold, silver, and bronze. Students attend a banquet in Merced and receive their award with other FFA organizations in the area.
lbhspawprint.com
Guest Speaker Motivates Students At LBHS
On January 27, 2023, Dr. Adolph Brown, III came to Los Banos High School to speak to students. Dr. Adolph Brown, also known as “Doc Brown,” is a parenting expert, author, clinical psychologist, and keynote speaker. He is recently hosting a television show called “Parent Test,” where he helps lead discussions about parenting skills and ways to successfully interact with children.
westsideconnect.com
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Grab a Bite opens in Hollister
Regulars at San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe will have no problem recognizing the owners of Grab a Bite Cafe, a new restaurant that opened Jan. 30 at the old location of Lighthouse 55 Bakery at 396 Fourth Street in Hollister. Maria De Anda waited on customers at Mission Cafe and at the now-closed Basque Matxain Etxea Restaurant for 16 years, and her husband, Lucio Lozano, who once served as a chef at Mission Cafe.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
KCRA.com
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
kion546.com
South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car
Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
KFI AM 640
Six California Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
crimevoice.com
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
crimevoice.com
Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla
“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
