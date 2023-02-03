Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling
An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
bgindependentmedia.org
Older BG neighborhoods already struggling – don’t need burden of more rentals or businesses, citizens say
Bowling Green residents wanting to protect their older neighborhoods again voiced concerns to City Council Monday evening. Given the customary two-minute speaking limits, this time several residents ceded their precious seconds to Emily Dunipace – the anointed spokesperson against a zoning code change that could lead to more rental housing and businesses in the city’s older residential neighborhoods.
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
13abc.com
Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:15 p.m. to bring awareness to the lack of progress in the fight against violence to Toledo residents. According to the Peaceful Toledo press release, the conference will take place at...
13abc.com
National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
thevillagereporter.com
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
13abc.com
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council member accused of accepting bribes for votes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The courts have set a date for the jury trial for a former Toledo City Council member accused of accepting bribed in exchange for votes. Gary Johnson’s jury trial is set for June 6 after a judge denied Johnson’s motion for a bench trial.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
Kroger Enters Clinical Trials
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network in conjunction with Kroger's first trial in active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network and...
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
Lima News
Three injured in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY — Three people were hurt in a crash at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in Monterey Township, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. At the intersection of U.S. 224 and state Route 66, a Nissan hatchback struck a Kia SUV carrying a driver and two passengers who were then transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center because of their injuries.
mlivingnews.com
Assisted Living Community Gets New Name
Aviva Glendale is the new name for The Glen- dale, an assisted living community that also offers memory care. Located at 5020 Ryan Road in Toledo — the facility is entirely on one level, with no elevators to navigate. Aviva Glendale is known for a warm, family-like en- vironment. Changing care levels are included in the monthly rate, so as your loved one’s care needs change, the rate stays the same. Aviva Glendale offers services ranging from three restaurant-style meals a day to personal care assistance, like dressing and bathing. ‘
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Sheriff’s Office plans increased patrols over Super Bowl weekend
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has announced that his office will be conducting increased patrols over the Super Bowl weekend, thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. This blitz will begin Sunday, Feb. 12, and run through Monday, Feb. 13. Deputies will pay particular attention for violations,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms preparing for grand reopening
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready for the long-awaited return of a popular local attraction. The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms will reopen in spring for the first time since 2019. The Butterfly House remained closed during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned reopening...
